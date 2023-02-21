Despite missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Falcons showed some promising signs for the future. Atlanta had a handful of young players flash their future potential, most notably Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. The Falcons were also in most of their games until the end, and with just a couple more going their way, they could’ve won the NFC South.

This offseason, the Falcons will be one of the most interesting teams to watch. The biggest reason why is the fact that they have nearly $56 million in cap space, the second-most in the league behind the Chicago Bears. Add in the fact that they have a top-ten draft pick, and Atlanta is in a position to make noise this offseason.

Without further ado, here are four bold predictions for Atlanta this offseason.

4. The Falcons go defense-heavy in the draft

Starting off, we have a prediction that’s honestly not that bold. Most mock drafts predict the Falcons will focus on defense early, usually projecting someone like Miles Murphy to them in the first round. While Atlanta will likely go defense first if they hold onto the eighth overall pick (more on that later), it could go even deeper than that.

Keep in mind, this is a defense that finished bottom-10 in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense, scoring defense, sacks, and takeaways in 2022. While Murphy or a player like him would be great, one player alone doesn’t fix all of those issues. For that reason, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Atlanta use its first three, four, or maybe even more, draft picks on defensive players.

3. The Falcons sign a WR2

Atlanta’s offense was very polarizing in 2022. The Falcons had the third-best rushing offense in the NFL, but also the second-worst passing offense. Yes, a large part of the blame falls on poor QB play, but the lack of receiver talent didn’t help. London and Olamide Zaccheus were the only receivers with over 300 yards, so something has to change.

Fortunately, the Falcons have plenty of options at receiver thanks to their abundance of cap space. They could easily get a receiver to complement London, likely through free agency. Some free agents who could fit the bill include DJ Chark or Jakobi Myers. Alternatively, they could wait for roster cuts and potentially grab someone like Keenan Allen, although that’s less reliable. Either way, Atlanta needs to add another weapon to its passing attack.

2. The Falcons sign Jessie Bates

Now here’s where things start getting really interesting. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has been a standout safety for years now, but for the second straight offseason, his future with the team remains uncertain. The Bengals used the franchise tag on him last year, which he only signed well into the preseason. With that option being much more expensive and Cincinnati needing to extend other players, it’s very possible that he hits the market.

If he does, then Atlanta would be an excellent landing spot for him. He would help greatly with the Falcons’ defensive issues, and he and Richie Grant would form a solid tandem. Additionally, footage showed Bates recently having dinner with multiple Falcons players, being Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward, as well as agent David Mulugheta, who represents all four players. Possible foreshadowing for his future free agent destination? Only time will tell.

1. The Falcons trade for Lamar Jackson

This would not only be the biggest move of the offseason for Atlanta, but for the entire league. Most signs point to Lamar Jackson staying in Baltimore, but contract negotiations have not been smooth. The two parties could be as far as $100 million apart, according to rumors, and trade talks have been buzzing. If negotiations continue to go south, then the Ravens may have no choice but to trade him before he hits free agency in March.

If Jackson does become available, then Atlanta will be one of the teams to watch. The Falcons have been appearing in Jackson trade rumors constantly, and even league executives believe it could happen. Despite the massive haul the Falcons would have to give up for Jackson, the move might make sense.

First, Atlanta is one of the few teams that can actually afford to pay Jackson what he wants. Second, the Falcons already have one of the best-rushing offenses in the league, and having an electric dual-threat QB like Jackson would only make it that much better. Third, the NFC South is absolutely terrible, and the Falcons would instantly be the team to beat in the division with Jackson.

Now it’s likely Atlanta sticks with Ridder, which honestly might be the better move long-term because it doesn’t have to give up its future. However, if the Falcons decide the risk is worth it, then they can definitely make a trade happen.