The Atlanta Falcons are on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Vikings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Falcons-Vikings Last Game – Matchup History

The Vikings beat the Falcons in their last matchup 31-28.

Overall Series: The Vikings lead the all-time series 21-12.

Here are the Falcons-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Vikings Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +215

Minnesota Vikings: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota for the first time since signing with the Vikings. Cousins is coming off a very rough game, but he is still a good quarterback. Heading into last week, Cousins had thrown 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Heading into this week, he has thrown 13 interceptions, but his passing yard total is fifth-best in the NFL. Cousins can really sling it, and if he can play well, the Falcons will be able to cover the spread.

Bijan Robinson is the key for the Falcons, though. Robinson is on pace for over 1,o00 yards, and he averages 4.6 yards per carry to go along with seven touchdowns. In two of the past three weeks, Robinson has rushed for over 100 yards. He has three combined touchdowns in those two weeks. Robinson can also do some damage in the passing game. If Robinson can have a good game for the Falcons, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kirk Cousins is a good quarterback, but he has struggled the last three weeks. He has not passed for a single touchdown, his completion percentage is close to 60 percent, and he has thrown six interceptions. The Vikings have the most interceptions on the season and the fourth-most sacks. The Vikings will put pressure on Kirk Cousins, and maybe force him into a couple of mistakes. If that happens, expect the Vikings to cover this spread.

Minnesota is the best run defense in the NFL. They allow the fewest rush yards per game, and the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL. Along with that, the Vikings allow the third-fewest rush yards per attempt. Bijan Robinson is a running back who can do some damage, but the Vikings are a very tough defensive unit. If they can keep Bijan Robinson to around or under 4.0 yards per rush, the Vikings will be able to win this game.

Sam Darnold is having a surprisingly great season. Darnold led the Vikings to a comeback win last week, and the Vikings are now 10-2 on the year. On the year, Darnold has passed for the 10th-most yards in the NFL, and the fourth-most touchdowns. He has six touchdown passes to zero interceptions in his last three weeks. With how well Darnold is playing right now, it would not be a surprise to see the Vikings win this game.

Final Falcons-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota is going to be very exciting. He may not be at his best right now, but returning to Minnesota might help him turn that around. For that reason, I will be taking the Falcons to cover the spread.

Final Falcons-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Falcons +5.5 (-106)