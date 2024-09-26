Injuries have been the story of the NFL season so far and tight ends have not been immune. George Kittle missed his Week 3 game, Sam LaPorta was carted off, and Evan Engram has missed two games. Each of those players are fantasy stalwarts and their injuries are impacting your league. Before making a big move, check out our Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

While tight end has not been a great position in fantasy football this year, putting up a good performance could win your matchup. The variance at the position has frustrated managers all season but the picture is starting to clear up.

Top fantasy football tight ends in Week 4

There is a new player on top of the tight end fantasy ranking coming into Week 4. Trey McBride has been a key part of the high-flying Cardinals offense this season and is the top option this week. The Commanders did not stop the Bengals one single time in their Monday night victory and Arizona should take advantage of the favorable matchup.

George Kittle got good injury news headed in the 49ers' matchup against the Patriots on Sunday. Assuming he plays, he takes the number two spot on our list. The Patriots defense was cooked by Aaron Rodgers and the Jets last week. Tyler Conklin specifically starred in the game, meaning Kittle should do the same. With no Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffery, Brock Purdy should lean on Kittle in this game.

The Cowboys offense took too long to take off last week and they paid the price for it. On Thursday night, they should lean on Jake Ferguson to get off to a great start. The Giants offense was solid and their defense was great in their Week 3 win over the Browns. Dallas desperately needs the win and Ferguson will play a big role in the game.

Sleeper tight ends in Week 4

Dalton Kincaid was far from the biggest story in Monday night's win over the Jaguars. He did score a touchdown, but that was not enough to separate from the pack of Bills skill players. Expect him to finally get rolling after his first score of the season in their Sunday night game against the Ravens. He has been largely a bust this season but should turn the corner this week.

Also in the AFC East, Tyler Conklin showed that he can be a great secondary option for Aaron Rodgers in Week 3. He led the team with 93 yards and should continue that into Week 4. Cade Otton had 47 yards for the Buccaneers last week, showing that tight ends can score on the Broncos in fantasy football.

Zach Ertz is our biggest riser in Week 4, jumping from off the list to the 11th spot. The Commanders' offense was spectacular in their Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and should continue that this week. The Cardinals' defense bottled up the Lions' offense and LaPorta specifically last week, but Jayden Daniels presents a different challenge.

Bust tight ends in Week 4

After years of manning the top of this list, Travis Kelce continues to plummet down the rankings. The Hall of Famer has not cracked 35 yards this season and has not hit the endzone. The Chargers will not have safety Derwin James, who is suspended for the game. Expect Kelce to have a slightly better game in this matchup, but it might be time to move on from him in fantasy.

Mark Andrews has fallen completely off the list due to his lack of usage for the Ravens. Injuries have changed his fantasy football outlook and it is not good for managers. Each player on our list is a better option than Andrews for Week 4. The Bills' defense has been solid this season and should bottle him up again.

Evan Engram has fallen off the list as well because of his injury. Even if he plays against the Texans in Week 4, you should fade every member of the Jaguars right now. Trevor Lawrence was brutal in their blowout loss to the Bills last week and there is no sign of that changing.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Hunter Henry, NE (@ SF)

14. (13) Dawson Knox, BUF (@ BAL)

13. (14) Dalton Schultz, HOU (v JAX)

12. (12) David Njoku, CLE (@ LV)

11. (11) Tyler Conklin, NYJ (v DEN)

10. (8) Zach Ertz, WSH (@ ARI)

9. (10) Travis Kelce, KC (@ LAC)

8. (9) Kyle Pitts, ATL (v NO)

7. (7) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ BAL)

6. (6) Sam LaPorta, DET (v SEA)

5. (4) Brock Bowers, LV (v CLE)

4. (5) Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ TB)

3. (2) Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ NYG)

2. (3) George Kittle, SF (v NE)

1. (1) Trey McBride, ARI (v WSH)