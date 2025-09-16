We are two full weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and with that, you are two weeks into your fantasy football season. Plenty of standout performances from key players, as well as goose eggs from highly-drafted players, has made this season tough to predict thus far, but you can turn that all around in your Week 3 waiver wire pickups.

The depth of your fantasy football roster is already being tested, as a plethora of quarterbacks have already missed time this season. With the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy already having missed games or slated to, that position has been ravaged.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. Heading into Week 3, try your best to button up the edges of your roster as you look to start the season strong.

1. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

29.9% Rostered

The top player in the Week 3 waiver wire pickups is Wan’Dale Robinson, who has become a quality safety valve for Russell Wilson. The name of the game in fantasy football is volume, and Wan’Dale Robinson has earned 18 targets across his first two games, including 10 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

As the Giants likely continue to play from behind heading into Week 3, look for Robinson to have another healthy floor as a pass catcher, giving your roster a solid WR2/3 to pick up off the waiver wire.

2. WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

2.0% Rostered

Speaking of wide receivers on the waiver wire, Troy Franklin has been the most consistent pass catcher for the Denver Broncos, and he is only being rostered on two percent of ESPN fantasy football teams. The 22-year-old has recorded games of six and nine targets, respectively, to open the 2025 season, as Bo Nix has started to look the way of his former Oregon teammate.

Franklin found the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, capping off an eight-reception game. With the Broncos looking for that WR2 opposite Courtland Sutton, it looks like Franklin is getting his shot at locking down that role early on this year.

3. QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

21.2% Rostered

You are currently reading a description of the QB2 in fantasy football, Daniel Jones (yes, QB2). It has been quite the strong, two-game start to the season for Jones, who has thrown for at least 270 yards and a touchdown in each of the first two games, helping the Colts get out to a 2-0 start.

With upcoming matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas Raiders, Jones has a favorable schedule ahead to continue his surprising start. That strong start comfortably makes Jones the QB1 in your Week 3 waiver wire pickups.

4. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

40.0% Rostered

The trade of Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles has opened up the RB2 role for the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that rookie Bhayshul Tuten has taken a hold of. After only seeing time on six percent of the snaps on offense in Week 1, Tuten jumped up to 25 percent of snaps, earning 10 total touches and hauling in a receiving score.

Liam Coen, dating back to his days as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, favors heavy usage for two running backs, giving Tuten a shot at having a relevant role for your fantasy football roster.

5. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

34.1% Rostered

Tyler Allgeier continues to fly under the radar in fantasy football, as his backup role behind Bijan Robinson has some perks. Allgeier has earned double-digit touches in each of the first two games, including a 17-touch performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Allgeier scored his first touchdown of the year this past week, averaging over four yards per carry on 16 carries. Even with Robinson factoring into the overall RB1 conversation this year, look for Allgeier to have a solid floor as his backup, starting in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

6. TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

48.2% Rostered

The overall TE2 so far this year is Juwan Johnson, who has been the biggest beneficiary of the New Orleans Saints playing from behind to start the season. As the clear depth chart leader at tight end for the Saints, Johnson has earned a whopping 20 targets from Spencer Rattler so far, turning that workload into 13 receptions and a score.

Things don’t get easier for the Saints in Week 3 as they head west to face the Seattle Seahawks, so expect Johnson to earn a lot of heavy looks again in the Saints offense.

7. TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

27.7% Rostered

An unexpected development from this rookie tight end class has been Harold Fannin Jr.’s role with the Cleveland Browns, as he has become a trusted target of Joe Flacco. With Flacco hyper-focused on targeting both Fannin and David Njoku, Fannin has surprisingly been the more consistent option between the two.

The rookie has racked up 12 receptions for over 100 yards across the first two games, providing a healthy start to any TE-starved fantasy football rosters. Granted, it is tough to trust the Browns offense as their QB room will be something to keep an eye on, but for now, Fannin offers great value if you need some help at tight end.

8. RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

24.5% Rostered

There is nothing sexy about the backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt vulture work from each other. However, having a piece of the backfield while the passing-game weapons are figuring themselves out is value in itself, giving Hunt some value for your waiver wire pickups.

While Pacheco offers more in the passing game, he has done the bare minimum as the team’s starter, providing a window for Hunt to continue to earn work. Hunt has earned 13 carries and three receptions so far this year, with Pacheco leading the way on the ground (15 carries) but tied in the passing game (3 receptions). If you can grab a piece of the KC offense before they face the Giants in Week 3, Hunt offers you a chance to earn a short-yardage TD.

9. WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

26.4% Rostered

The offseason hype behind Stefon Diggs joining the New England Patriots has been quelled by the strong start by Kayshon Boutte, as the former LSU product has been Drake Maye’s most consistent pass catcher.

After crossing the century mark with a six-catch, 103-yard performance in Week 1, Boutte followed that up with just one reception, but he found the end zone on his 16-yard catch. Having played in at least 72 percent of all offensive snaps across both weeks, Boutte might be working his way into a regular role in the New England offense, something you should latch onto now.

10. WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

7.7% Rostered

The final player in the Week 3 waiver wire pickups is rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who has been the main beneficiary of Calvin Ridley’s quiet start. Catching passes from fellow rookie Cam Ward, Ayomanor has earned a healthy target share, putting up games of seven and six targets, respectively.

Ayomanor hauled in Ward’s first passing touchdown of his young career, as Ward turned a play headed for a sack into a cross-body connection on the opposite side of the field. If the Stanford rookie can continue to earn Ward’s trust, he can absolutely factor into the WR3 role on your team for the rest of the season.