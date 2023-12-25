Florida State loses QB Tate Rodemaker to transfer portal

A truly remarkable year for Florida State football feels destined to end in a beatdown and plenty of uncertainty. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who replaced the injured Jordan Travis, is entering the transfer portal and will therefore not be playing in Saturday's Orange Bowl against Georgia, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The decision itself is not surprising, given that the Seminoles are likely considering other options for their long-term QB needs. Moreover, players are incentivized to act quickly once the portal opens up. Though, the program is now thrust into a discouraging position days away from their clash with the back-to-back national champions.

Rodemaker did enough to keep Florida State undefeated in the regular season but was unable to suit up for the ACC title game after suffering a head injury. He finished the season with 510 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He should garner some interest from teams looking to shore up their quarterback room.

Many doubted the Noles' ceiling without Jordan Travis starting under center, including the College Football Playoff committee. Despite boasting an immaculate 13-0 record, Florida State football was left out of the top four and is instead forced to settle for an Orange Bowl meeting with Georgia.

Mike Norvell's group was already a big underdog heading into the matchup but will be given even less of a chance without Rodemaker. Regardless of what happens, fans should be grateful for the perseverance and excellence their team exemplified during this trying year.

Tate Rodemaker officially begins his search for a new home, while the Seminoles search for their next quarterback.