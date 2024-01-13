Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban receives odds for next job, with some unique options on the horizon.

The betting lines for Nick Saban's next job have been released. He's favored to be a National Football TV Analyst, with a couple of other options on the bet list. Saban has been rumored to take his talents to television following his retirement from Alabama football, but there are a few unique jobs that could also interest him.

Saban as a National Football TV Analyst comes with -250 odds, which is by far the favorite in his employment list. Following a job on national television, a few other positions are Pop Warner coach at +125, Voiceover Actor at +500, and Little Debbie Ambassador at +900 odds, per BetOnline. These bets are definitely poking fun at the man Nick Saban is, but there are certainly some true options.

There are also a few long-shot bets with heavy odds like a Professional Fisherman at +1400, Politician at +3300, Tour with Rolling Stones at +5000, and Senior PGA Tour at +10000. If someone wins any of those bets, they may be from the future. Saban has poked at a few of these interests, but a tour with the Rolling Stones doesn't seem likely at 72 years old.

He's a legend at Alabama and it's going to be difficult to think he leaves the college football atmosphere completely. Saban will find a role as some sort of analyst on television, or possibly have a role within the administrating group at Alabama. As a coach, he's done, but as a football mind, he'll continue to impact the game whether it's as an analyst or with another role.