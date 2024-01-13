The betting lines for Nick Saban's next job have been released. He's favored to be a National Football TV Analyst, with a couple of other options on the bet list. Saban has been rumored to take his talents to television following his retirement from Alabama football, but there are a few unique jobs that could also interest him.
Saban as a National Football TV Analyst comes with -250 odds, which is by far the favorite in his employment list. Following a job on national television, a few other positions are Pop Warner coach at +125, Voiceover Actor at +500, and Little Debbie Ambassador at +900 odds, per BetOnline. These bets are definitely poking fun at the man Nick Saban is, but there are certainly some true options.
There are also a few long-shot bets with heavy odds like a Professional Fisherman at +1400, Politician at +3300, Tour with Rolling Stones at +5000, and Senior PGA Tour at +10000. If someone wins any of those bets, they may be from the future. Saban has poked at a few of these interests, but a tour with the Rolling Stones doesn't seem likely at 72 years old.
He's a legend at Alabama and it's going to be difficult to think he leaves the college football atmosphere completely. Saban will find a role as some sort of analyst on television, or possibly have a role within the administrating group at Alabama. As a coach, he's done, but as a football mind, he'll continue to impact the game whether it's as an analyst or with another role.