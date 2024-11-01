The Georgia football team earned a season-altering victory over No. 1 Texas two weeks ago. The Bulldogs, however, could be due for a major loss soon to Michigan. On the recruiting trail that is involving a four-star talent committed to Georgia.

Shamari Earls, a top 100 cornerback prospect and Bulldogs commit, has Michigan courting him. National recruiting outlets 247Sports and On3.com now predict the Wolverines will flip Earls and land him.

Brian Dohn and Benjamin Wolk of 247Sports have handed the Wolverines a 63.6% chance of flipping the CB through their crystal ball. On3.com projects a lower chance for Michigan to snatch him — calculating 51.1%.

Why is Michigan gaining sudden steam for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback? Earls did share images of his recruiting visit to Ann Arbor, even saying he enjoyed the home fans.

Michigan is ramping up its recruiting efforts. The Wolverines already are trying to siphon LSU five-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood, even offering him a massive NIL package. Michigan is also set to host four-star linebacker and top 100 prospect Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, who's visiting for the Saturday clash with No. 1 Oregon.

The Wolverines need new members of the secondary. Michigan only has three verbal commits labeled as a DB. Four-stars Ivan Taylor and Jayden Sanders are the lone pending CB additions ahead of National Signing Day in December. Plus, the Wolverines will more than likely need to replace a prized defender in their defensive backfield.

Why Michigan looks appealing for Georgia football commit

Will Johnson is looking like he's NFL bound soon.

Johnson holds a first round projection. CBS Sports even placed Johnson as the No. 1 overall CB ahead of Colorado star Travis Hunter before the season. The 21-year-old has snatched nine career interceptions across three seasons while swatting 10 passes. He's additionally taken three picks back to the end zone.

Even though he's a junior, Michigan likely will need to find the next “Will Johnson.” But the Wolverines will have others defensive backs to replace. Rod Moore, Makari Page, Aamir Hall, Wesley Walker, and Ja'Den McBurrows are all eligible to graduate and leave after the season.

The Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore have a defense to retool after the 2024 season wraps up. Furthermore, Michigan has struggled to defend the pass this season — ranking No. 85 in the nation.

All the more reason why Earls is still on the Michigan recruiting radar. The native of Chester, Virginia even told Dohns that Michigan envisions him playing the boundary corner — a spot he says “fits me perfect.” However, Earls added to Dohns that Georgia isn't giving up the fight just yet. He claims he talked to the Bulldog coaches every day last week.

If Earls sticks with his Georgia commitment, he'll be joining the nation's current No. 3 ranked recruiting class by 247Sports. Georgia currently has Earls and local prospect Jontae Gilbert out of Douglass High in Atlanta as the four-star CB pledges. But it's Earls who's the higher-rated prospect as a top 100 recruit.

With the early signing period set for Dec. 4, Earls' status with Georgia is officially one to monitor.