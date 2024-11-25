The New York Giants faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The Buccaneers blew them out, 30-7. The game was their first since the end of the Daniel Jones debacle and just continued what has been a disastrous 2024. It gets worse as they also got hit by the injury bug.

Key defensive piece Azeez Ojulari went down with a toe injury during the game, going from questionable to out before the game ended. Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson is hurt now too.

Ojulari has struggled with injuries throughout his career. There were rumors that the Giants thought about moving him at the trade deadline due to the injuries, but they opted not to. If he is to miss any significant time, there's a good chance that New York's front office will regret not making that move.

Is Brian Daboll's firing inevitable?

After Week 12, the Giants are 2-9 on the season, last in the NFC, and tied for last in the entire NFL. The Giants might fire him for that alone. It doesn't look like it's getting better anytime soon, either.

Just a week ago, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that there was a growing sense Daboll is “coaching for his” job over the final seven games. In his first game since then, they got blown out. Additionally, it seems like he is losing the locker room.

The Giants' handling of Daniel Jones is the most recent example. Benching him, they also demoted him to third string. However, media members saw Jones working as scout team safety and getting fewer quarterback reps than Tim Boyle, essentially making Jones the fourth string. After requesting his release, Jones was released.

To make matters worse, the coaching staff revealed they did not expect this is how things would end up when they benched Jones.

Star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has also given the media some comments that do not look good for Daboll.

“I started getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do? Talk to Dabs about that. Talk to Dabs,” said Nabers. Nabers also spoke on the issue not being the quarterback. He added it was not Jones' fault and the same thing is still happening.