The optimism from the 2022 season has just about worn away for most New York Giants fans. A 1-2 start that looks uglier upon closer inspection will do that.

Expectations were high entering this season for Big Blue. Coming off a season in which they not only qualified for but won a playoff game, the team brought back key figures in QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley, and added a dynamic weapon in TE Darren Waller. It seemed like a solid foundation to build on.

That foundation is not proving as strong as anticipated. The Giants are currently 1-2, the only team in the NFC East with a losing record. Worse than that, the team has a point differential of -55. The only team worse in that category is the Chicago Bears at -59. Yikes.

Monday night will serve as an important test against the surging Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll's team enters on a two-game winning streak. They are scoring at the fourth-highest clip in the NFL.

Can the Giants' defense step up and slow down QB Geno Smith and Co.? Or turn this game into a track meet and go points-for-points? Keep reading, and you'll get the bold predictions you were promised.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Darren Waller beats Jamal Adams, Seahawks for his first Giants TD

Darren Waller was brought over to New York in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, in the hopes that he'd provide Daniel Jones with a reliable target in the passing game. Waller made his presence felt in the epic Week 2 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals and was pretty meh in the Giants' two losses.

Waller must take advantage of the return of S Jamal Adams to Seattle's lineup. A potent blitzer who leaves much to be desired in pass coverage, Adams should get some opportunities to match up against Waller in coverage. The Giants tight end needs to win those contests, especially in the red zone.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux gets back in the sack column

The Giants have given up 28+ points in each game so far this season. They are one of two teams, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, that has not intercepted a pass this season. Only one team has fewer sacks than the Giants (2) and it's, again, the lowly Bears.

The encouraging news for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is that Seahawks OT Charles Cross is dealing with a toe injury, and while he is trending towards playing, this would be an ideal time for Thibodeaux to break out and wreak some havoc in the opposing team's backfield. Thibodeaux has notched just one sack so far in 2023, which came in last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The former Oregon Duck needs to build off of that if the Giants hope to have a shot to win.

2. Daniel Jones finds the endzone with his feet

Part of the reason why Giants GM Joe Schoen felt comfortable giving Daniel Jones a $160 million contract extension in the offseason is because of the QB's dual-threat capabilities. It's not a coincidence that Jones' highest rushing output this season came in New York's lone win.

Jones will need to take pressure off of whoever is at running back for the Giants on Monday night. Whether it's a designed RPO or taking off on a scramble, Jones' speed can make defenses pay and produce chunk plays to keep the chains moving. Look for him to make things happen with his feet to the tune of six points.

1. Breida outrushes Barkley

Consider this a bonus bold prediction — Saquon Barkley is dealing with an ankle injury, and it's no sure thing he even suits up for this game on Monday. But even if he does, expect his backup to outperform him on Monday Night Football.

Matt Breida should be counted on to lessen the workload for Barkley. While the Giants are approaching must-win territory already, the season is still 18 weeks. There's no need to push Barkley too much, even if he is able to play. Don't be surprised if Breida and Barkley split carries, or Breida leads the team in rushes and yards.