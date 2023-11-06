New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially out for the season after suffering an ACL tear against the Raiders.

This was, unfortunately, to be expected. After Daniel Jones went down with an injury during the New York Giants' loss, many feared that the QB suffered an ACL injury. Despite advancements in terms of sports science, ACL injuries still tend to be season-ending ailments. It certainly didn't help that the initial assessment lined up with their fears.

Now, the Giants released the official diagnosis for Daniel Jones: an ACL tear, per Ian Rapoport. The injury will sideline Jones for the rest of the season. He'll be undergoing surgery, and Jones is targeting a return for the 2024 season.

“#Giants QB Daniel Jones is, in fact, out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll said following today’s MRI. He’ll undergo surgery with the plan of being ready for the 2024 season.”

After a resurgent 2022 season, the Giants handed Jones a four-year, $160 million extension. Unfortunately, Jones has struggled to keep up with the expectations set upon this season. An ailing offensive line, as well as some awful performances from Jones himself, have put the Giants in a tough spot this season.

With Jones out for the season, the Giants will likely hand the QB1 duties to one of Tyrod Taylor or Tommy DeVito. Taylor, the journeyman quarterback, performed decently in his starts, but he's dealing with a rib injury. DeVito is the likely candidate to start, and the rookie has taken some snaps this season… to mixed results.

The Giants must be considering shutting down their best players this season and resetting for 2024. Despite his struggles, Jones is still the best quarterback in New York's QB room. For now, they'll be preparing for their upcoming game against the Cowboys next week.