The New York Giants have already made a monster splash during the NFL Free Agency period. Now is the time to sign a few more Giants free agents, though, to round out the roster. This includes bringing in players like Jadeveon Clowney and re-signing Richie James.

It’s hard not to say that the Giants aren’t already winners of NFL free agency. The franchise took care of its two biggest free agents — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — signed free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke, and traded for star tight end Darren Waller.

However, the team building isn’t done for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The G Men still have some holes on the roster and need to sign a few more free agents to fill them. Here are the three best players left in NFL free agency the Giants should sign to round out the roster for 2023.

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Browns pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney never quite lived up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. More specifically, he never quite lived up to the hype of his ridiculous hit on Michigan tailback Vincent Smith in the 2013 Outback Bowl.

Either way, Clowney still had a productive NFL career. He has 43.0 career sacks and made three Pro Bowls.

For the last two seasons, he’s been eating up blocks on the other side of the line from All-Pro DE Myles Garrett on the Browns. That relationship (with the team and Garrett) soured this past season, so Clowney is likely out of Cleveland.

While Clowney may want to be the star and get the best matchups on the line, at 30, he’s just not that player anymore (and maybe never was). However, he is still a force that lines must pay attention to, and that would be great for second-year edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Last season’s No. 5 overall pick had a decent year with 4.0 sacks and six tackles for a loss. But he needs more help opposite him on the line. Jadeveon Clowney can do that, and the player whisperer, Brian Daboll, should be able to keep the veteran happier than he was under Kevin Stefanski on the Browns.

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders

The Giants already have one Raiders player in the door after fleecing the team for TE Darren Waller, giving up just a third-round pick. Now, the Giants’ free agent plans should include taking another Raiders player in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

After Adoree’ Jackson, the Giants’ CBs aren’t that great. Cor’Dale Florr has potential, but New York only posted six interceptions last season — tied with the Raiders for the worst in the league — and only one of those came from a corner (Rodarius Williams).

Ya-Sin isn’t a big INT guy — he only has two career picks — but he is versatile. He can play on the outside of in the slot, and with 27 career passes defended, he’s a good cover man. And the more good cover men the Giants have in the secondary, the more it will free up the safeties and linebackers to make plays and create turnovers.

Adding depth at the corner position will be a priority for the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft, but for now, adding Ya-Sin to the Giants’ free agents list will be a good start in that area.

WR Richie James, New York Giants

This offseason in NFL free agency, the Giants have done a good job of locking up their own, specifically with Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Sterling Shepherd.

Now it’s time to take care of one more Giants standout from last season, wide receiver Richie James.

After three relatively unproductive seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, James came to New York and put up career highs in targets (70), receptions (57), receiving yards (569), and receiving touchdowns (four). He was second on the team to Darius Slayton in targets and yards and tied with Barkley for most receptions.

The Giants’ biggest need this NFL offseason is finding a true No. 1 WR for Jones to throw to, and Richie James is not that guy. Still, he is a good player and one who Jones is comfortable with after last season. Those two facts are enough for the Giants to bring him back in 2023.

Also, whatever they pay him in NFL free agency won’t break the bank, and that’s a good thing as the Giants start to inch closer to that salary cap ceiling for next season. After the recent NFL free agency splurge, the Giants have just over $8 million in cap room which ranks 29th in the league.