Rapper and podcast host Gillie Da Kid didn't hold back as he expressed his frustration with American Airlines for leaving him stranded in Madrid after canceling his flight. On August 8th, Gillie, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host, took to Instagram to criticize the airline for what he claimed was the company giving away his first-class tickets and failing to adequately address the situation, HipHopDx reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

In a video, Gillie exclaimed, “American Airlines, man, I’m an Executive Platinum member. Executive. Platinum. I fly three times a week man on American Airlines.” He went on to describe how the flight had been oversold, leading to his first-class tickets being given away. He was informed that there were no available flights until Thursday. Gillie expressed his bewilderment, asking, “American Airlines, is this how y’all treat your Executive Platinum members? I’m confused, man. I’m in Madrid and y’all gave my flights away. My first class flights away. What is it American Airlines? I’m confused.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The rapper later shared another video on Instagram where he engaged with an American Airlines staff member at the check-in counter. According to his caption, he had purchased four first-class seats on the flight. In the video, the staff member explained that the only available option was a flight the following day. The airline reportedly had no other flights available on that day.

While overbooking flights is a common practice to maximize revenue, it's generally avoided for first-class seats to ensure a premium experience for high-paying customers. American Airlines' website recommends passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before departure time, with specific advice for those flying from Madrid to check in 75 minutes before departure.