The Golden State Warriors are coming into the 2024-25 season with high hopes, as they replenished the roster with plenty of depth to make up for the departure of Klay Thompson as well as their failed trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, among others. But them being in the Western Conference means that it will not be an easy task for them to return to the playoffs after faltering in the play-in tournament last season.

The Warriors will have 52 games against fellow Western Conference teams, and only six of those games will be coming up against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, two teams that may be the favorites to finish in the bottom two places in the conference. The other 46 games should be a bloodbath for the Dubs, therefore putting a heavy burden on Stephen Curry to once again be his best self and lift the team to the promised land like he has proven capable of doing in the past.

Regardless, the Warriors will need plenty of other things to go their way as they look to claim a top-six spot to escape the play-in tournament entirely as that tournament hasn't exactly done them good in its history of existence. Here are a few bold predictions for how next season will turn out for the Dubs.

Draymond Green misses zero games due to suspension

It's always difficult to account for injuries, so it's a fool's game to predict just how healthy Draymond Green will be able to stay for the Warriors next season. But missing games due to suspension is firmly within Green's control, and after a season of tumult, the 34-year-old forward will learn to control his temper and avoid costing his team with his outbursts on the court entirely.

This prediction may not be considered bold anymore — this already seems preposterous and rather laughable due to Green's track record. Green, as one would recall, missed a good chunk of last season after his troubles with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic, landing him in hot water with the league office.

Green, despite his anger issues, remained a very impactful player for the Warriors, with the team going 33-22 in his games he played in. That record is good for a 49-win pace — which would have at least given the Dubs the seventh seed and two chances at making it to the playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins proves 2022 season is no fluke

At this point, it's looking very unlikely that Andrew Wiggins channels back his 2021-22 season form. Wiggins emerged as an All-Star-caliber player during that year, and he blossomed into one of the best 3-and-D players in the league — fulfilling his calling after his star had lost its luster after disappointing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the past two seasons have been very difficult for the Warriors forward. He slowed down during the 2022-23 season as he had to deal with a serious personal matter (his father's bout with sickness), and he struggled as a result. And then during the 2023-24 season, he put up the worst season of his career to this point, with his scoring volume and efficiency dropping precipitously.

Nonetheless, Wiggins is only 29 years of age. He may not be the youngest player out there, but he's not exactly what one would consider “old”. He should still have some time to bounce back and prove that his championship performance for the Warriors isn't a one-off.

Warriors win the Pacific Division

The Pacific Division continues to be one of the toughest in the entire NBA. This past season, all teams in the Pacific finished with a winning record. The division champion, Los Angeles Clippers, won 51 games, while the team that finished worst in the division, the Warriors, won 46.

The 2024-25 season promises to give fans the same kind of action. All five teams are playoff hopefuls, and it's not like one team is leaps and bounds better than the other.

For starters, the reigning division champion got much worse; the Clippers lost Paul George in free agency and replaced him with shot-creation-challenged role players. Kawhi Leonard's health is always a question mark.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any major additions aside from the draft selection of Dalton Knecht. The Sacramento Kings added DeMar DeRozan, but had to give up some valuable wing depth in Harrison Barnes in the process. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns may have dded Tyus Jones and Mason Plumlee, and a full season of Royce O'Neale should help, but their depth remains very suspect.

The Warriors have always thrived when their team is very deep, hence their mantra of “Strength In Numbers”. With Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins rounding back into form and Stephen Curry being his ever-great self, the Dubs can certainly rise to the top of their ridiculously competitive division once more.