Our Heisman Trophy power rankings are heating up after a slate full of intriguing Week 5 performances.

Jalen Milroe helped lead Alabama to a thrilling victory over Georgia in an SEC showdown for the ages. Meanwhile, Cam Ward was instrumental in Miami's escape–controversial official overturn and all–from what could have been a massive upset in their first conference game of the year against Virginia Tech.

Travis Hunter continued to impress with his remarkable two-way play, while Boise State's Ashton Jeanty simply kept finding the end zone.

Believe it or not, though, this was the most difficult week to date in choosing who ranked No. 1.

Here's how our Heisman Trophy power rankings stack up after Week 5 in college football.

1. Jalen Milroe, QB: Alabama

After witnessing the magnitude of Saturday night's showdown between Georgia and Alabama, Jalen Milroe now sits atop the Heisman Trophy power rankings. What Milroe achieved, particularly against a team of Georgia's caliber, was nothing short of remarkable.

Milroe helped Alabama build a commanding 30-7 lead in the first half. While the offense slowed down in the second half, he delivered when it mattered most. He completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding 117 rushing yards and two more scores on 16 carries.

2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB: Colorado

Travis Hunter remains the best player in the country until proven otherwise, but he has to take No. 2 in our Heisman Trophy power rankings this week. Hunter continued to impress in Colorado's dominant win over UCF, nearly making it five straight games this season with 100 receiving yards. While he fell just short, he still hauled in nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he snagged an interception–to which he made a Heisman pose quickly after–marking the second game this season in which he's accomplished that feat. For the season, Hunter now has five touchdowns and three interceptions.

3. Cam Ward, QB: Miami

Friday's wild game against Virginia Tech may not have been Cam Ward's best performance, especially since joining Miami, but it may have been his most significant. The Hurricanes had dominated their opponents all season, rarely trailing in any game. However, Ward's three turnovers against the Hokies put Miami in an unfamiliar, precarious situation.

It was during the final drive that Ward showcased why he is the missing piece Miami has needed for years. He led the Hurricanes 57 yards in 10 plays, converting a crucial fourth-and-3 and executing a miraculous two-handed shovel pass while evading pressure. He then capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to secure the lead and, ultimately, the victory. It was a true Heisman Trophy-caliber moment.

4. Aston Jeanty, RB: Boise State

Ashton Jeanty is on an absolute tear this season, shaping up to be one of the best college running backs in recent memory. Currently, he holds a commanding lead as the nation’s rushing yards leader with 845 yards. Jeanty also tops the charts in rushing yards per game at 211.2—an astounding 40 yards more than Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, who sits in second place. It’s no surprise that the Boise State running back also leads in rushing touchdowns (13), all achieved in just four games.

The one thing Jeanty needed for wider recognition was a true Heisman moment, and that arrived against a tough Washington State team on Saturday night. In a stunning play, Jeanty ran up the gut, encountered multiple Cougar defenders, but bounced off every one of them to break free for a 64-yard touchdown, putting the Broncos on the board first. For the night he ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. Jeanty is truly one of a kind this season.

5. Dillion Gabriel, QB: Oregon

Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel still leads the nation in completion percentage. The Ducks' quarterback has completed 110 of his 135 pass attempts this season, boasting an impressive 81.5% completion rate. Gabriel's strong performances have kept Oregon undefeated through four games and securely ranked in the Top 10. However, he and the Ducks have yet to face their toughest competition. Gabriel will be looking for his Jalen Milroe-type breakout performance when they meet Ohio State in the coming weeks.