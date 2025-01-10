Houston football is adding an impressive talent on defense through transfer portal. The Cougars fought off elite programs like USC to sign a former JUCO standout who has played at Auburn for the past few years. This news is a massive win for a Houston team that has been active in the transfer portal after a trying first season under head coach Willie Fritz. The Cougars are looking to rebound in 2025 as the program enters its third year in the Big 12 Conference.

National CFB Writer for CBS Sports Chris Hummer broke the news of former-Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott transferring to Houston. Scott was the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in 2022. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has recorded 115 tackles and nine passes defended over his three year career. The Cougars' newest addition will have at least one year of eligibility remaining.

Life in the Big 12 has been difficult for Houston so far

After finding a ton of success in the American Athletic Conference, the Cougars have struggled in their transition to the Big 12. Through two seasons, Houston is 8-16 overall and 5-13 in the conference. Both years this program has finished tied for eleventh.

Despite these struggles, there is hope, especially after the hiring of Willie Fritz. The former Tulane coach has found success everywhere he's been. Most recently Fritz led the Green Wave to one of its greatest seasons ever in 2022. Tulane won the Cotton Bowl that year and ended the season No. 9 in the country. That marked the program's best finish to a season since 1998.

Fritz, however, is taking on a new challenge in Houston, leading a “Power Four” team for the first time in his career. And with the new, twelve-team College Football Playoff format, this expanded inclusion gives this program reason to believe they can make this field sometime in the future. After all, it was only nine years ago that the Cougars finished the year ranked No. 8 in the country after winning the Peach Bowl.

The Big 12 feels as wide open as it's ever been for the foreseeable future. Newcomer Arizona State won the conference championship in shocking fashion this year after a 3-9 first season under its head coach. Houston does have the resources to spark a rebuild of that kind. However, it starts with how effective the face of the program, Willie Fritz, is.

Fortunately, adding a player like Keionte Scott in the transfer portal indicates that this is still a desired program to many. Willie Fritz needs to continue to capitalize on that goodwill this offseason as he heads into a 2025 season where the honeymoon is officially over. Houston doesn't have to win the conference but it's time to show some positive results.