The Nashville Predators continue their homestand as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Predators prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes come into the game 21-11-1 on the year, which is good for third in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Rangers. The Rangers took the 1-0 lead on a goal just 17 seconds into the game. The Hurricanes would tie the game in the second period. Later in the period, Jack Roslovic would score on the power play to take the lead. The Hurricanes would add an empty-netter, as Pytro Kochetkov stopped 22 of 23 shots in a win. Kochetkov also made franchise history, having two assists from his goaltender position.

Meanwhile, the Predators are 10-17-7 on the year, sitting in seventh in the Central Division. Dispite the disappointing year, General Manager Barry Trotz has said the Predators are not rebuilding. In their last game, the Predators took on the Kings. The Predators scored in the first and second periods to take the 2-0 lead into the third period. There, the Kings would score twice to tie the game and force overtime. There, Nick Blankenburg scored his first goal of the year to give the Predators the win.

Here are the Hurricanes-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Predators Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -132

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Martin Necas leads the team in points, goals, and assists this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 30 assists, good for 44 total points. Necas has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 12 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jesper Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi comes into the game with five goals and ten assists on the year. The Hurricanes also get solid production from Shayne Gostisbehere on the blue line. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with ten goals and 25 assists on the year, including two goals and 12 assists on the power play this year. He is joined by Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic. Jarvis comes in with nine goals and 11 assists on the year. Roslovic comes in with 14 goals on the year, tied for the most on the team. He has also added five assists.

Dustin Tokarski is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes. He will be making his second start of the year. He was great in his first start, stopping 27 of 28 shots in a win over the Blue Jackets.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Filip Forsberg is first on the team in points, playing on the first line. He comes into the game with nine goals and 17 assists on the year. Jonathan Marchessault joins him on the line. Marchessault is third on the team in points, with ten goals and 11 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Steven Stamkos, who has nine goals and ten assists this year, with six goals and four assists on the power play this year.

Roman Josi is expected to be back in the lineup in this game, and he is second on the team in points this year. Josi has seven goals and 17 assists this year. Meanwhile, the second line is led by Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly is fifth on the team in points this year, having seven goals and 12 assists this year. He has scored three times and added two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Gustav Nyquist comes in with six goals and seven assists, while Luke Evangelista comes in with four goals and nine assists.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators. Saros is 7-14-6 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. While Saros did struggle last time out, he has been above .900 in save percentage in three of the last five games, with one shutout.

Final Hurricanes-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in odds in this NHL game. They have been great this year, scoring 3.52 goals per game, while sitting seventh in the NHL in goals-against average this year. They are also third in the NHL on the penalty kill this year while also sitting sixth on the power play. Meanwhile, the Predators are struggling to score, scoring just 2.32 goals per game and sitting 24th in the NHL on the power play. With the Hurricanes ability to score, expect them to come away with the win.

Final Hurricanes-Predators Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-132)