Count Idina Menzel in as the latest to let go of Scooter Braun. The news comes after both Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato did so.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Menzel is no longer being repped by Braun. Granted, they added that she parted ways back in January, so she was ahead of the curve.

This has been a long week for Braun. Justin Bieber had parted ways with him last week, Lovato parted ways with him last month, and rumors recently surfaced that Grande left him as well.

In the case of Lovato, she parted ways with Braun in July and is seeking new management.

Over the past few years, Scooter Braun had assembled an all-star group of artists under his client list. Granted, the Scooter Braun Projects website still lists Menzel and Bieber as clients. Other clients include Dan + Shay, Black Eyed Peas, Tori Kelly, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among more.

Idina Menzel is known for her Broadway roles. She gained fame for playing Elphaba in Wicked, a role that landed her a Tony Award win. She also gained notoriety for her role as Elsa in the Frozen series. Additionally, Menzel had a role in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler. In the upcoming film You Are So No Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, she reunites with Sandler. She had been a client of Braun's since 2019, like Lovato.

But like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, it appears Menzel will be taking herself elsewhere for management. Time will tell if more clients follow suit and leave Braun.