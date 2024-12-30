ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Atlantic Division hits the ice as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game sitting at 14-16-7 on the year, which is seventh in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. Anthony Beauvillier scored early for the Penguins to give them the 1-0 lead in the first period. The Penguins scored again in the second, and then once again in the third. The Islanders would get two back in the third period, but it would not be enough as the Islanders fell 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 22-13-2 on the year, which is good for first in the Atlantic Division. They faced the Washington Capitals in their last game. John Tavares scored to give the Maple Leafs the lead, but the Capitals would score twice to take the lead. Toronto would tie the game in the second, but the Capitals took the lead less than two minutes later. Alex Ovechkin would score in his return to the ice to cap the 5-2 win for the Capitals.

Here are the Islanders-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Maple Leafs Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +115

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Islanders vs Maple Leafs

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islander's top point scorer this year is Anders Lee. Lee is currently playing on the top line. He has scored 17 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 31 total points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play. Lee is joined on the line by Mathew Barzal, who has played in just 16 games this year. He has three goals and four assists in those games. Jean-Gabriel Pageau rounds out the line with his eight goals and ten assists this year.

Meanwhile, Bo Horvat has been solid playing on the third line this year. He is second on the team in points with nine goals and 18 assists on the year. Further, Kyle Palmieri is playing on the second line. He has 12 goals and 14 assists on the season. He is joined on the line by Brock Nelson, who could be on the move. Nelson comes into the game with ten goals and 11 assists this year.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Auston Matthews potentially still out for this game, the top line will be led by John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Tavares is third on the team in point this year, scoring 18 goals and 19 assists this year. He has five goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 27 assists this year. Max Pacioretty rounds out the line, with his five goals and seven assists this year.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in goals this year. He has 23 goals and 18 assists on the year with seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Matthew Kines joins Nylander on the second line. He has 11 goals and eight assists this year.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 10-6-0 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Woll is top 15 in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year. He was solid last time out, stopping 23 of 25 shots in a win over the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs will get to shoot on Ilya Sorokin. Sorokin is 11-11-4 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts.

Final Islanders-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Islanders have struggled to score this year, sitting with just 2.68 goals per game this year. Further, they are 23rd in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Islanders are also 32nd in both the power play and penalty kill this year. The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.11 goals per game, but have been solid on defense overall. They are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game, and 11th on the penalty kill. With Ilya Sorokin in goal for the Islanders, expect the Maple Leafs to be able to score well in this game. Take them to get the win.

Final Islanders-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-138)