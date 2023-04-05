The galaxy far, far away continues to grow bigger as Jake Schreier, director of the upcoming Marvel flick Thunderbolts, will reportedly be directing an episode of the new Star Wars show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Now, Schreier, who recently directed the critically-acclaimed series Beef for Netflix (premiering tomorrow), will make a pitstop in the world of Star Wars to direct an episode of Skeleton Crew, One Take News exclusively reports. Disney has had a great track record of getting big-name directors to helm an episode or two of their series. Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Deborah Chow, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and even Carl Weathers have all had a turn behind the camera on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

OTN has been on a roll as of late, exclusively reporting that both the recent Best Picture-winning duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as the Daniels, have directed an episode of Skeleton Crew along with David Lowrey (The Green Knight).

Jake Schreier will be busy in the Disney family for the short-term future — working with them can sometimes feel like the Eagles’ line in “Hotel California”: “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave” — between his work on Skeleton Crew and Thunderbolts. The latter is slated to begin filming in June of this year thanks to an interview Julia Louis-Dreyfus did with Variety’s Matt Donnelly. Schreier got his start in the world of music videos, shooting videos for the likes of Kanye West, Haim, Justin Beiber, and Kendrick Lamar to name a few, but has also made the rounds on the television circuit, most recently directing Beef for Netflix. He’s also done a number of feature films including an adaptation of the YA novel Paper Towns, which grossed over $85 million worldwide.