Jamaica and Mexico lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Jamaica-Mexico prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Since picking up two losses in friendly games, Jamaica has not lost a step in this tourney. The Reggae Boyz have conceded just two goals in four games in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they are pounding their way to the final.

El Tri is hoping to hoist the trophy for the 12th time, having done it last 2019. The Mexicans have also conceded just two goals in four games, and they will carry on their Gold B group-topping success against their familiar foes.

Here are the Jamaica-Mexico soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Jamaica-Mexico Odds

Jamaica: +460

Mexico: -180

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -148

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT

Why Jamaica Can Beat Mexico

Jamaica secured their place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 win over Guatemala, thanks to a goal from Amari'i Bell assisted by Demarai Gray. This victory marked their third consecutive win in the competition, and they have scored in all four of their games so far.

In the previous four editions of the Gold Cup, Jamaica reached the final twice, finishing as runners-up in 2015 and 2017. The team has been impressive in this year's tournament, with new addition Demarai Gray making an instant impact in attack and captain Andre Blake delivering solid performances as the goalkeeper. Jamaica has the second-best attacking record in the competition, having scored 11 goals.

Jamaica finished second in Group A, behind the USMNT, with whom they drew 1-1 on July 2. They then went on to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 and Saint Kitts and Nevis 5-0, advancing to the quarter-finals. In the quarter-finals, they secured a 1-0 victory over Guatemala, with goalkeeper Andre Blake making six saves.

With their win in the quarter-finals, Jamaica has already achieved a good result by reaching the semi-finals of the Gold Cup. The team seems ready to take the next step and potentially win the tournament, as they have shown strong performances thus far, even without their key striker Michail Antonio scoring a goal.

Both Jamaica and their upcoming opponent, Mexico, have had relatively straightforward paths to the semi-finals, with Jamaica remaining undefeated and Mexico scoring in each of their games. Jamaica's defensive record has been impressive, having conceded only two goals in the tournament. This sets up an exciting match between the two teams in the semi-finals.

Why Mexico Can Beat Jamaica

Mexico bounced back from their 1-0 defeat against Qatar in the final group game with a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals. Orbelín Pineda opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute, and Erick Sanchez added a second goal in the 87th minute. Mexico has suffered just one defeat in five games across competitions and has kept three clean sheets.

In the previous four editions of the Gold Cup, Mexico has reached the final three times, winning twice in 2015 and 2019 and finishing as runners-up in 2021. They have a strong record in the tournament, having won it 11 times in total.

Mexico has shown strength since their 3-0 loss to the USMNT in the Nations League semifinal. They defeated Panama 1-0 in the 3rd-place match and had convincing wins over Honduras (4-0) and Haiti (3-1) in the group stage before losing 1-0 to Qatar. In the quarterfinals, they secured a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica, dominating the match with more shots and shots on goal.

With their win over Costa Rica, Mexico reached the semi-finals of the Gold Cup for the ninth consecutive time. They are aiming to win the tournament for the fifth time in that span and the twelfth time overall. Mexico is considered the favorite to advance to the final over Jamaica, given their strong performance and history in the Gold Cup.

However, the last two games between Mexico and Jamaica in the Nations League ended in draws, indicating that the match could be closely contested. Both teams have quality and can pose a challenge to each other. It is expected to be a highly entertaining affair between two competitive teams.

Final Jamaica-Mexico Prediction & Pick

A tightly-contested contest will be held between two goal-scoring yet defensive-oriented teams. No clean sheets are in sight for this game, but the Reggae Boyz will pull the upset against El Tri.

Final Jamaica-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Jamaica (+460), Over 2.5 goals (+106)