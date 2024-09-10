Jared Goff's wife is Christen Harper. Goff is the quarterback for the Detroit Lions and recently signed a huge contract extension. He played college football for the California Golden Bears, setting conference records for passing yards and touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams selected Goff with the first overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Goff's best season with the Rams came in 2018 when he led the team to a win in the NFC Championship game, advancing to his first Super Bowl. However, the season ended with Goff's offense scoring the lowest total in Super Bowl history, losing 13-3 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In 2021, Goff was involved in a trade that sent him to the Detroit Lions for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford. In 2024, Goff married Christen Harper, an American model and actress.

Who is Christen Harper?

Jared Goff and Christen Harper were confirmed as engaged in June 2022. The couple started dating in 2019 and have been together ever since.

The couple's romance began on a dating app, beginning a modern-day love story that culminated in marriage. Harper has said that she was reluctant to meet Goff but had nothing else to do one night and decided to take Goff up on his offer. She was immediately smitten.

Christen Harper's background

Christen Harper was born on May 28, 1993, in Valencia, Calif. She is an actress and model best known for her roles in Auggie, Seven's Eleven, and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. Her celebrity status comes from her modeling career, winning SI Swimsuit 2022 Rookie of the Year. She was also a winner of SI's swim search in 2021.

Like Goff, Harper grew up in California with her brother, Shane. Shane is a former professional hockey player with the Florida Panthers, so Harper is no stranger to the professional sports world.

Christen Harper's social media presence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper)

Harper has amassed quite a following on social media since her time with the SI Swimsuit team. She has recently topped 530,000 followers on Instagram and 190,000 followers on TikTok, where she regularly features content of Goff.

She is also known for being a part of the Women of the League series, which features partners of current NFL players. In the show, she is featured with fellow TikTok influencer, Allison Kuch.

Harper has recently taken on a new venture, The Planted App, which was launched in August with fellow model Elizabeth Turner. The app's goal is to create a community of like-minded individuals to help support their goals.

Jared Goff, Christen Harper's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christen Harper Goff (@christengoff)

Jared Goff has kept his personal life relatively quiet during his time in the league, preferring to stick to football. It was hard to keep this part of his life quiet, as the couple made their first public appearance together at the ESPYs in 2019.

Due to Harper's star power as a model, the couple will always be in the spotlight. The couple met on the celebrity dating app, Raya, and Harper admits that she did write the quarterback first.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper told Sports Illustrated. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship, and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him, and the rest is history, baby.”

The couple is happily in love, as Harper even followed Goff to Detroit after the trade. The relationship makes sense due to their celebrity status and the familiarity of both being from California.

Before they married, Goff bought a mansion in Manhattan Beach, Calif. This seemed to be a clear sign of Goff planning a future with Harper. He then confirmed in an interview with People that the couple would get married that summer.

The couple married each other on June 22, 2024, at Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, Calif. It was a small, private event with just their closest family and friends in attendance.

As for right now, Goff just led the Lions to their first division title in three decades and all the way to the NFC Championship Game before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31. The Lions rewarded Goff by signing him to a four-year, $212 million contract extension, with $170 million guaranteed.

Once the extension kicks in, this should only help to increase Jared Goff's net worth of $100 million. Nevertheless, this is all we know so far about Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper.