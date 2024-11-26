There have been rumors over the past few weeks that the New York Jets have tried to get Aaron Rodgers to get scans done for his injury, but the quarterback has refused to do so. Rodgers recently shut down those rumors on The Pat McAfee Show and also noted that he has a great relationship with the Jets' doctors.

“I will not willingly go on IR without an injury. When it comes to scans, first of all, I played 20 years, I know my body better than anybody,” Rodgers said. “Second of all, I’ve got a great relationship with Zuff (Dr. Zuffelato) over there and the doctors on staff, and we had a lot of great conversations where they diagnosed what I was dealing with, and I told them how I was feeling.

Expand Tweet

“We talked about the possibilities of playing and rehab and what it would take. There was no mandate ever that you’ve got to get this scan, and I was like, I ain’t f—-ing getting this scan. It was listen, how do you feel, I told them I know my body well.”

Rodgers has been dealing with several injuries throughout the season, but they haven't been serious enough to the point where he's had to miss any games. The bigger question now is what the Jets will do with Rodgers at the end of the season and if he will want to return to the team.

Will the Jets welcome back Aaron Rodgers next season?

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers shut down any rumors of his future plans when it comes to playing next season.

“I feel like I've been kind of year to year,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, last year getting hurt, my whole focus was trying to get back in the season. Again, when you're 40 going on 41 years old, you're obviously close to the end of your career.

“If it's New York, they have to want me to be here, then the new GM, new staff all have to want me to be with the Jets, and then body-wise, I gotta see how I’m feeling and sign up to go back to the grind.”

Rodgers is one of the older quarterbacks in the league, and it's obvious he's not the same player he was in the past. The Jets might be willing to keep Rodgers for next season and see if they can create some magic with him, but that will be up to the new staff that comes in.