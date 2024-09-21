Morgan Moses, the New York Jets' starting right tackle, is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks due to a knee injury sustained in Thursday's victory over the New England Patriots. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, further tests revealed that Moses suffered an MCL sprain and a bone bruise. While the injury initially raised concerns about a season-ending outcome, the final diagnosis confirmed a short-term recovery period, which is a relief to the Jets' coaching staff.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided an update on Friday, expressing optimism about Moses' prognosis. He noted that while the injury is significant, it is not something that will sideline Moses for the entire season. The team is hopeful that Moses will be able to return to action by their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, provided his recovery progresses as expected.

The injury occurred in the second half of the game against the Patriots when left tackle Tyron Smith missed an assignment, allowing Patriots linebacker Josh Uche to sack quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Moses, engaged in pass protection, was rolled up on from behind during the play. The 33-year-old lineman was in visible pain but managed to walk off the field with assistance. After being examined in the medical tent, Moses was taken to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Morgan Moses' injury forces rookie OT Olu Fashanu to anchor Jets' O-line

In Moses' absence, rookie offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who was selected 11th overall in the first round of the draft, was called upon to finish the game at right tackle. Fashanu is expected to start for the next few weeks, taking on the responsibility of protecting Aaron Rodgers and anchoring the Jets' offensive line while Moses recovers.

This moment represents a significant opportunity for Fashanu, as he will play a key role in ensuring the stability of the offensive line during Moses' absence. The rookie will be tested against formidable defensive fronts in the coming weeks, as the Jets aim to maintain their momentum and keep Rodgers protected.

Moses, a seasoned veteran with over a decade of NFL experience, was acquired by the Jets during the offseason in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He had previously played for the Jets during the 2021 season, starting 16 games. His leadership and experience have been integral to the Jets' offensive line, and his absence will be felt, though the team is confident in Fashanu’s ability to step up in the interim.

The Jets’ offensive line depth will be tested in the coming weeks, but Saleh and his coaching staff are optimistic that Moses' injury won’t have long-term implications for the season. Moses’ expected return in a few weeks would provide a boost to the team as they push through a critical stretch of their schedule.