The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5 this season. They were a disaster under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and have opened up the job to plenty of candidates. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have moved on from Mike McCarthy after four seasons at the helm. McCarthy coached Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers while with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback lauded his former coach on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“Hell of a ball coach, hell of a ball coach,” Rodgers said. “What he did this year with the amount of injuries they had I thought was amazing. Hearing the guys talking about him, I wasn’t surprised. Anybody that’s played for Mike and gets to know him a little bit, and gets to feel that great big heart that he has, it’s special.”

Rodgers mentions how the Cowboys players spoke about McCarthy after he was fired. Micah Parsons is one of the players who came out and called the loss of McCarthy “devastating.” These comments from Rodgers should make Jets fans concerned about the coaching search.

The Jets have not requested an interview with Mike McCarthy despite his availability. They have interviewed a lot of candidates and Aaron Glenn's candidacy is picking up steam. If McCarthy interviews and gets the job, he likely won't get rid of Rodgers, which many fans want.

Should Mike McCarthy be the next Jets head coach?

While the Jets have not interviewed Mike McCarthy, he would not be the worst fit on paper. Despite a brutal season in 2024, he has great NFL experience and knows the quarterback. But Woody Johnson has said that the Rodgers choice will be left up to the new general manager and coach. If McCarthy comes in, that choice will be obvious.

Considering how the end of the season went, Rodgers should be on another team next year. While he is under contract next year, this core is not ready to win and the quarterback is causing too many problems. That points to a change coming in New York. Hiring McCarthy will not move the organization out of this era, which should be the goal of the hire.

The Jets interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn last week and the conversation has heated up around his candidacy. He is a former Jet and has proven to be a great play-caller with Detroit. If the Jets want to move on from Aaron Rodgers, Glenn should be their guy.