The possibility that Aaron Rodgers somehow could return to the New York Jets before the 2023 season ends is picking up steam. And Jets coach Robert Saleh is getting caught up in the excitement.

Less than five weeks after surgery to repair a torn Achilles, Rodgers was walking without crutches or even a boot on his foot Sunday. Rodgers threw some passes before the game and later was on the sideline, wearing headsets and suggesting plays during the Jets' 20-14 upset win against the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

“He is on a mission. I don’t put anything past him,” Saleh told Peter King of NBC Sports. “I’ve heard he’s absolutely dominating rehab and he really wants to get back this year. That’s why getting wins like this and staying in it and staying in the hunt, giving him that opportunity to fulfill his mission, is so vital.”

Aaron Rodgers. Throwing. The man isn’t even five weeks removed from Achilles surgery. #Jets pic.twitter.com/DEcroKkrAB — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 15, 2023

Rodgers has stated that he’s going to do everything in his power to defy all odds and return to the Jets this season. The one caveat is that he’ll try to play again in 2023 if the Jets are in the playoffs or playoff contention when/if he’s ready to return.

The Jets are holding up their end of the bargain. They are 3-3 after rallying to knock off the Eagles and have won two straight after steadying themselves following Rodgers’ devastating injury four plays into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

After the emotional come-from-behind win Sunday, Saleh called Rodgers a “freakazoid” for his quick recovery so far and being able to stand the whole game on the sideline so soon after such major surgery.

He expanded on that with King.

“Aaron was in our facility on Saturday,” Saleh explained. “I was talking to him. I was like, ‘So what’s the deal? You gonna go up to the box tomorrow? Watch from the box?’ He goes, ‘No, I want be on the field.’ I was like, ‘What about your ankle?’ He goes, ‘I’m fine.’ I was like, ‘K, whatever you want, buddy.’”

Aaron Rodgers ISN’T HUMAN. He is already walking without crutches AND throwing after tearing his Achilles about 5 weeks ago. 🤯pic.twitter.com/d3QxKu5Stu — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 15, 2023

Zach Wilson replaced Aaron Rodgers, has Jets in playoff contention

Even when in California recuperating after surgery, Rodgers has remained in constant contact with quarterback Zach Wilson. Rodgers has had the 24-year-old’s back and mentored him since joining the Jets this offseason. Wilson has responded with the best football of his career. He’s staying away from turnovers, managing the game efficiently and making plays with his arm when needed.

And Rodgers again played a role in Wilson’s success Sunday. After the game they stood side by side in the Jets’ boisterous locker room when Saleh addressed the team.

The offense has been good enough without Rodgers at the helm. But the defense has been what the Jets are leaning on mostly. New York generated four turnovers against the Eagles, including three interceptions thrown by Jalen Hurts.

Saleh said the Jets defense has “embarrassed” some of the top QBs in the NFL (Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson) over the first six weeks of the season.

Keep that up and Rodgers’ incredible goal will become more clear later this season.