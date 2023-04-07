Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

New Yorks Jets WR Allen Lazard posted a picture Thursday of him working out alongside his former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. He made fun of Rodgers’ apparent lack of speed, which will most likely not be the last time once Rodgers inevitably joins Lazard in New York.

Aaron Rodgers is destined to be the New York Jets quarterback at some point before the 2023 NFL Season begins. After making his intentions clear about playing in New York, his future has been left in the hands of both the Packers and Jets brass.

As of now, negotiations of a trade have been in a stalemate. The Packers are asking for quite a haul for the future hall-of-fame quarterback, while the Jets have their reservations about giving up too much for a quarterback nearing the end of his career. Albeit Rodgers immediately making the Jets a championship contender, there is no telling how many quality years of service he could bring to the Meadowlands.

Meanwhile, Rodgers doesn’t seem to be concerning himself too much with his potential playing future. From getting a workout in with Lazard, to visiting a crystal store in Los Angeles on Wednesday, he is firmly displaying a focus on his individual priorities at the moment.

In terms of Allen Lazard and Aaron Rodgers, both have made their solid friendship public in recent years, and Lazard agreeing to a contract with New York all but cemented that Rodgers was joining him. The two will continue to get offseason work in together as they await officially becoming teammates again.