Maybe the New York Jets should set up a boxing ring at the 50-yard line during training camp, simply letting the players get after it. Or perhaps coach Robert Saleh will begin instructing his players to save the vitriol for their opponents once the season actually starts.

But for whatever reason, the Jets have come out swinging at training camp. After three skirmishes Saturday, a “big” fight took place during practice Sunday.

“Fight! Big one! Solomon Thomas & Al Woods from defense. Looked like Laken Tomlinson (I believe) too. It's very hot today [sic]. This won't be last one, I'd guess,” Connor Hughes of SNY tweeted.

Veteran defensive tackles Al Woods and Solomon Thomas reportedly were in the middle of a scrap with offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson on Sunday. The day before, it was defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons and tight end Jeremy Ruckert among the combatants.

Of course, all of this is taking place in front of the Hard Knocks cameras.

It could be the defense is getting frustrated with how Aaron Rodgers is torching them during team drills. The Jets offense has picked up the pace the past two days after a slow start in training camp.

A daily competition between the offense and defense winds up with the losing side doing pushups at the end of practice. The offense was out of sync and lost the first two days. But Rodgers has lit it up since, featuring big-time connections with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Tyler Conklin, among others. That isn’t sitting well with the Jets defense, which was ranked No. 4 in the NFL last season.

The Jets can take out their aggression on someone else August 3rd, when they play the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.