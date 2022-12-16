By Jim Cerny · 3 min read

Zach Wilson will replace the injured Mike White at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. But whether the Jets believe in Wilson and trust him in their crucial game against the Detroit Lions might still be in question.

Wilson was benched after a brutal Week 11 performance against the New England Patriots. His lack of accountability within the locker room was as galling as his throwing issues.

Inactive the past three games while White has been embraced for his leadership, toughness and play, Wilson has big shoes to fill returning to the starting lineup.

“I think our guys trust him,” coach Robert Saleh answered Friday when asked if the players trusted Wilson. “I don’t know if there’s a trust issue. You know, he’s got to go out there and do the best he possibly can. I know as a coaching staff, we trust him and the team trusts him.”

Coach Saleh says QB Mike White was not medically cleared for contact and will not play Sunday. QB Zach Wilson will start. pic.twitter.com/RREqyb5JM1 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 16, 2022

Not exactly a ringing endorsement from the coach, who typically avoids saying anything perceived to be negative or questionable.

White has an 85.8 QB rating and has completed 62 percent of his passes in three starts. Twice he threw for more than 300 yards, though White has struggled to get the Jets into the end zone the past two weeks. New York is 1-2 with him starting.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, White was knocked out of the game twice with a rib fracture after crushing hits only to return. Team doctors cleared White to practice this week but did not clear him for contact. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” for wanting to play but decided the Jets needed to “protect the player from the player.”

"He's the same quarterback that once went 18-for-18 in a bowl game, so he's very capable. It's a matter of just being conscientious and tying everything together." Robert Saleh talks about Zach Wilson fixing his footwork issues and having good days at practice: pic.twitter.com/nIswPaKRE2 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 16, 2022

Hence, the switch to Wilson, who’s been diligently working on his footwork and throwing mechanics. Wilson was scheduled to be the back up against the Lions after being inactive for three games. Saleh said Wilson had taken the majority of first-team reps this week when White was limited.

“It’s a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said. “We feel very comfortable about Zach’s preparation as the first-string quarterback.”

Wilson is 5-2 as the Jets starter this season. He’s only thrown four touchdowns in seven games and has often been erratic and inconsistent with his throws. But he’s also largely been a good game manager leading the Jets to a string of victories.

Saleh said the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft “has to focus on the moment” Sunday and “make the easy, easy.” Sometimes the simplest of throws has been most difficult for Wilson, who’s completion percentage is 55.6 percent.

The Jets (7-6) have lost three of their past four games. They need a win desperately Sunday as they fight for a playoff spot in the AFC.

It’s on Wilson to lead the way and to earn the trust of his teammates at such a crucial juncture of the season.