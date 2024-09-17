The New York Jets entered the 2024 NFL season with lots of buzz. The season marks veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers' return from his season-ending Achilles injury amid other promising team members. One such member is linebacker CJ Mosley; although, Mosley's injury status for Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots is cloudy.

Mosley reportedly injured his toe during contact with a Tennessee Titans player in Week 2's 24-17 win and has been trying to fight through the discomfort, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He said he is still experiencing discomfort and called himself “50-50” for Thursday night's Patriots game, Cimini reported on X (formerly Twitter).

CJ Mosley was carted off the field on Sunday due to the the injury. Hopefully, he will undergo a speedy recovery. Through the season's first two games, Mosley has amassed 10 solo tackles. He totaled two tackles and one assist in Sunday's victory.

After taking a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, the Jets had a promising performance against Tennessee. Aaron Rodgers led the team with 176 yards and two touchdowns. But New York's running backs and receivers were equally as impressive.

Breece Hall rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries while being the team's runner-up in receiving yards with 52 on seven receptions. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson totaled a team-leading 52 receiving yards on four receptions. New York will have to bring another strong effort against the Patriots for Thursday Night Football.

Jets look to stay strong despite CJ Mosley's injury status

Like New York, the Patriots will enter Thursday's matchup with a 1-1 record. They started the season with an impressive 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals before taking a tough 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

With CJ Mosley's status up in the air, the Jets' defense will need to band together to stop New England's offensive forces. Jacoby Brissett is coming off a 149-yard, one-TD performance. Meanwhile, his backfield counterpart Antonio Gibson nearly amassed 100 yards on 11 carries in the same game.

The Jets will look to continue leaning on linebacker Jamien Sherwood and cornerback Brandin Echols for support. Sherwood leads the team in tackles (16) through the first two games, while Echols has totaled a team-high one interception so far.

On the offensive side, Allen Lazard will be an X-factor. Lazard totaled 11 yards on two receptions against the Titans. However, he hauled in 89 yards and two TDs in Week 1's 49ers loss.

Will the Jets get above the .500 mark and leave Thursday Night Football with a win?