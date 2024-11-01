The New York Jets entered their Thursday night contest against the Houston Texans in dire need of a miracle to snap themselves out of a five-game funk that is threatening to keep them out of the running for a playoff spot as early as November. And as fortune would have it, the Jets got it in the form of an insane touchdown catch from Garrett Wilson, which proved to be a catalyst in their 21-14 over the Texans.

That touchdown catch from Wilson came at a crucial point in the fourth quarter; with the Jets having to make a play at 3rd & 19 at the Texans' 26-yard line, Wilson had to go full stretch to snag a long throw from Aaron Rodgers while managing to land his foot on the end zone before going out of bounds, giving them a 14-10 lead that they would not relinquish.

This catch from Wilson was awfully reminiscent of the one Odell Beckham Jr. made back in 2014, and fans could not believe that they just witnessed the Jets wide receiver replicate — or perhaps even top — Beckham's improbable catch during his rookie campaign with the New York Giants.

Does Garrett Wilson's marvelous catch for the Jets top Odell Beckham Jr.'s from 10 years ago?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-hand snag in 2014 has been widely regarded as the greatest NFL catch of all time. Shaking off defensive pass interference, Beckham still made the catch even though he couldn't jump very high, and he fell straight to the end zone for a touchdown, no less. But some believe that Wilson's catch is even better than that of Beckham's.

“its time to pass ‘The Catch' title from OBJ to Garrett Wilson because that was objectively a harder catch in a bigger moment,” X user @jetstothewest wrote.

“I really think the Garrett Wilson TD catch might be better than OBJ’s😳😳🫣The catches themselves are similar, but Wilson’s body was doing so much more than Odell’s if that makes any sense lol,” @BBart4Prez added.

Some, however, still gave the crown to Beckham's catch, as it did not require a replay review to confirm whether or not it was a touchdown, unlike the Jets wide receiver's insane catch.

“OBJ's was actually a catch. Wilson's knee landed out of bounds so it was a blown call. Not even in the same stratosphere. OBJ is better bc his play was actually a catch,” explained @PeskySens4life.

Whatever the case may be, both catches deserve to be celebrated and replayed for many years to come.