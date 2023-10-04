The New York Jets lost a close one last Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs and they may lose one of their starting cornerbacks as well. DJ Reed is in concussion protocol following the game, clouding his status for Sunday's clash against the Denver Broncos. Jets head coach Robert Saleh says there is optimism Reed can check all the boxes and be on the field on Sunday.

Reed started all 17 games for the Jets last season, helping New York finish with the fourth best defense in the league. He had 12 pass delfections, one interception and a career-high 80 tackles in 2022. He has 28 tackles in four games this year.

The Jets' passing defense has been solid again this season. New York held Patrick Mahomes to 200 passing yards and intercepted the MVP twice last week.

Reed's status may be why the Jets worked out veteran corner Terrance Mitchell on Wednesday. The nine-year pro has yet to sign a deal with the team. He played in 11 games for the Tennessee Titans last season.

DJ Reed is one of the leaders of the Jets defense so not having him on the field will impact the unit in more ways than one. If he's unable to play, Bryce Hall would be in line to start alongside Sauce Gardner. Hall has not started a game since 2021.

The Jets are 1-3 and already pushing their limits in terms of reaching the postseason. New York would obviously want to field its best team and that means having a healthy DJ Reed on the turf. His game status is something to watch.