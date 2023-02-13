With the New York Jets searching for a veteran quarterback this offseason, their every move is scrutinized for clues about who their top target is. The latest example occurred Monday when the Jets hired Todd Downing to be their passing game coordinator.

Downing was offensive coordinator the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. So, he has ties to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been linked to the Jets this offseason. Tannehill could be traded or released by the Titans.

But that’s not the only available veteran QB he has a working relationship with. Downing and Derek Carr spent three seasons together (2015-17) with the Raiders, when Downing was, first, their quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator. Carr is expected to be released by the Raiders this week after refusing to be traded and before his guaranteed $40.4 million salary kicks in Wednesday.

Downing was fired by the Titans after the season, as was OL coach Keith Carter, who is now the Jets' OL coach. Downing worked w/ Nathaniel Hackett previously with the Bills. Saleh said he was going to hire an experienced offensive coach to the staff (not counting OC). Now he has https://t.co/MwDOFSJ7kJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 13, 2023

Whether Downing was hired because of these relationships or his experience as an NFL assistant is for coach Robert Saleh to say. Saleh downplayed Nathaniel Hackett’s connection to Aaron Rodgers when Hackett was hired as the new Jets offensive coordinator a few weeks ago. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is rumored to be New York’s top target to replace Zach Wilson if he decides to play in 2023.

The Titans were 15th in total offense under Downing in 2021 and 30th this past season. He was arrested for DUI in November and fired at the end of the season.

Downing is the second former Titans assistant hired by the Jets this offseason. Keith Carter is their new offensive line coach and running game coordinator.