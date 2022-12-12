By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is budding into a star before our eyes, but he’s still not getting superstar treatment from NFL referees. In fact, it’s been the complete opposite for Wilson, who feels he’s not been getting any help from the officials throughout his rookie year. After a massive late hit from a Bills defender went unflagged in Week 14, Wilson called out the NFL’s officiating crew on Twitter, going as far as to claim one referee told him “this isn’t O-State anymore” after not throwing a flag.

I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KquD2oslfU — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 12, 2022

“I ain’t got a call all season,” Wilson said on Twitter. “One ref told me ‘this ain’t O State no more.’ Crazy.”

Video of the play which Wilson responded to on the social media platform shows a blatant late hit on the Jets’ rookie. Wilson was already out of bounds by the time Bills safety Jordan Poyer came flying in at full speed and delivered a dirty hit along the sidelines. It was clear that Wilson was going out of bounds, and despite his body already being well beyond the sideline, Poyer flew in with no regard for safety.

Somehow, officials deemed that play to be a legal hit, and the Bills’ safety was not flagged on the play. It’s safe to say that was an egregious gaffe from the officials, and in the eyes of Wilson, it’s been a trend that’s all too common for him this season.

Garrett Wilson is enjoying a prolific rookie season in New York and has had extremely solid chemistry with Mike White. On the year, Wilson has 63 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns while being targeted 101 times. A star in the making, it’s only a matter of time until the Jets’ rookie starts seeing some calls go in his favor.