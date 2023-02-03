Sauce Gardner briefly set Twitter ablaze with a tweet directed at Aaron Rodgers on Friday. But the New York Jets corner soon turned down the heat, when he tweeted that he was simply trolling Rodgers, and football fans at the same time.

Sauce Gardner just checking in on Aaron Rodgers 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVmk3Yd9kw — PFF (@PFF) February 3, 2023

His first Twitter post fueled recent speculation that Sauce Gardner wants the Jets to trade for the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback this offseason. Just last week Gardner said on an ESPN talk show that he “wouldn’t mind” if Rodgers was traded to the Jets.

So, when he sent out his tweet Friday afternoon from Las Vegas, where he’s taking part in the Pro Bowl, Gardner caused quite the stir. So much so, that he was compelled to let everyone know he was simply in a trolling mood.

I was trollin y’all. Relax😂 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) February 3, 2023

The Jets quarterback situation is no laughing matter, though. After Zach Wilson flamed out for the second straight season, the Jets made it clear they’re prepared to bring in a veteran quarterback.

With the possibility Rodgers could be moved by the Packers, coupled with the Jets hiring his BFF Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, rumors have exploded that the 39-year-old soon will be headed to the bright lights of Broadway.

No one from the Jets has stated publicly which veteran quarterback they’re most interested in. Derek Carr, Jimmy Garappolo, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Ryan Tannehill are among the veteran QBs likely available, along with Rodgers, this offseason.

Gardner, one of the young stars on New York’s No. 5-ranked defense from 2022, is more than an interested bystander to how the Jets handle their quarterback conundrum for 2023. So, when he says — or tweets — anything about the topic, even in jest, it draws a lot of attention.

Let’s see what Sauce Gardner will cook up moving forward.