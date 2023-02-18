Derek Carr is visiting the New York Jets this weekend. It would behoove the Jets to put their absolute best foot forward when trying to woo the free agent quarterback after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll examine why the Jets must sign Derek Carr in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

Carr was released by the Raiders this past week before a $40.4 million payout in guaranteed salary was due. This gives him several weeks of a head start on other quarterbacks in the free agent market.

The Jets are the second team to meet with Carr, who visited with the New Orleans Saints while still under contract with the Raiders- and a possible trade was being discussed.

The Jets are thought to be most interested in Aaron Rodgers to replace Zach Wilson as QB1 next season. But Rodgers, who’s in dark isolation now, hasn’t decided if he wants to play in 2023, nor if he’d be interested in playing for the Jets.

The latest on Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers & the #Jetspic.twitter.com/G2EyfQTiPb — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 18, 2023

That’s a big reason why this weekend is so important for the Jets. If Carr has serious interest in them, the Jets must strike quickly — though it’s been reported by NFL Network that the 31-year-old will not rush to a decision.

Though we’ve predicted that Ryan Tannehill will end up being the Jets starting quarterback next season, here’s why the Jets must sign Derek Carr in 2023 NFL free agency, a move previously endorsed by former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

3. The Jets could settle their QB issue sooner rather than later with Derek Carr

By no means should the Jets rush this major decision. But there is something to be said for signing Carr now, getting him into the Jets facility ASAP to assimilate with a new organization and begin working with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, in particular.

We may be talking a matter of a month before they could bring in someone else, but those are valuable weeks, days and hours getting your new QB up to speed before OTAs.

And in the case of Rodgers, who knows how long he’ll hold the Green Bay Packers and potential suitors hostage until he decides his future?

The sooner the Jets can get a quality QB like Derek Carr under contract the better.

2. It will only cost the Jets money to acquire Derek Carr

The Jets need a quarterback. Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed the obvious and added he’s willing to pay for a good one. GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh know this is the biggest move New York will make this offseason.

But quarterback is not the only area the Jets need to get better. That’s why holding on to draft picks, notably the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is crucial for New York.

So, if the Jets can acquire a QB in free agency, all it costs them is money. Yes, a lot of money if Carr is the guy. But it’s better than trading away picks for Rodgers or Tannehill and then taking on their substantial contracts, as well.

The Jets are better off signing Carr and using their first-round pick on a much-needed offensive tackle like Peter Skoronski or Paris Johnson Jr. than dealing the pick away for Rodgers and be left trying to figure out how to fill other holes, like the one at tackle.

The same argument could be made for signing Jimmy Garoppolo, who’ll get less in free agency than Carr. But Carr is arguably the better quarterback, so the Jets’ focus should be on him rather than Jimmy G.

1. Derek Carr is consistent, durable and good

Listen, Derek Carr is not the perfect quarterback. But let’s be realistic. He’s far better than Zach Wilson and would give the Jets stability at the position.

And the other options — Rodgers, Garappolo, Tannehill — are not perfect either. Age, cost, durability, declining play. You can pick apart each QB.

Two things to like about Carr are his consistency and ability to stay on the field. He’s thrown for 3,900 yards or more in six of nine NFL seasons, completed 64 percent or more of his passes five times and never come close to throwing more picks than touchdowns. Simply, you know what you’re going to get from Carr every season.

Derek Carr is ready to contribute 👀 💪 4x Pro Bowl selection

💪 4th most passing yards since 2014 (35,222)

💪 7th most passing TDs since 2014 (217) pic.twitter.com/rYdYY273C7 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) February 18, 2023

That he’s remained this consistent despite playing for six head coaches and five different play callers is impressive. And he’s done so getting little help from the running game (the Raiders are 26th in the League in rushing since 2014). Nor has he played on teams where the defense helps put Carr in position to succeed.

Carr has never started fewer than 15 games in a season and his 142 starts since entering the League in 2014 are tied with Tom Brady for most by any quarterback.

The Jets would benefit greatly from his stability. They’ve played musical chairs at quarterback too long. It’s a major factor why Carr is the right fit for the Jets, short term and long term.