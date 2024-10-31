Quincy Williams has played an essential role in transforming the New York Jets’ defense into a formidable unit. The All-Pro linebacker tackles with a unique ferocity that tends to demoralize whoever’s on the receiving end of his pad-popping hits. Sometimes those hits can be a bit too intense, as Williams found out after being fined by the league for unnecessary roughness in Week 7.

While Williams has been frightening opposing offenses throughout his four-year Jets tenure, he’s now turning his attention to scaring the hell out of fans dressed up as the Joker ahead of New York’s Thursday night matchup against the Houston Texans, which falls on Halloween, per SNY on X.

Expand Tweet

The sixth-year veteran went all in with his elaborate costume, opting for the Joaquin Phoenix, red and orange three-piece suit-wearing Joker. Conveniently, the green hair is his. Well, it’s not his natural hair color. But Williams rocks green locks year-round.

It would appear that the character resonates with Williams as he actually dressed as the Joker for last season’s Halloween game against the New York Giants. However, Williams’ 2023 costume was a nod to the now-classic Heath Ledger Joker. The Jets defensive star even gave Ledger’s Joker’s famous line to the camera filming him. “Why so serious?” Williams asked, before adding, “Because it’s game day!”

Jets’ LB Quincy Williams dominates on the field and on Halloween

Williams enjoyed a breakout season in 2023. He racked up 139 combined tackles with 95 solo takedowns, 10 passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Williams’ rare versatility allows him to stuff the run, rush the quarterback and drop back in coverage.

He was named a first-team All-Pro last season and the Jets rewarded his outstanding performance with a three-year, $18 million contract extension. This season, Williams is up to 57 total tackles in eight games as the Jets' defense continues to rank among the league’s best.

However, New York’s offense has struggled mightily over the first two months of play. In an effort to turn the season around, the Jets added wideout Davante Adams through a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and the team reached an agreement with pass rusher Haason Reddick, ending his season-long holdout.

Williams and the Jets hope to end their five-game losing streak on Thursday night against Houston. Despite New York’s struggles, the Texans are actually underdogs in the Week 9 contest.