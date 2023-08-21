Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets may have just solved one of the team's biggest remaining questions ahead of the 2023 season.

Mekhi Becton had an encouraging game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lined up at right tackle, Becton was on the field for 28 snaps. He finished the game with a ProFootballFocus grade of 85.0, the best of any Jets lineman, as noted by Connor Hughes.

It would provide a huge boost to the Jets' offense and Rodgers' ability to stay upright if Becton can seize a starting job. As of now, the team plans to start Duane Brown at left tackle, although he is currently on the PUP list. He'll also be 38 years old by the start of the season.

With a defense that finished second in the NFL in points allowed per game in 2022 largely intact, the Jets are set on that side of the ball. On offense, the team has an impressive mix of young playmakers and Rodgers favorites, with a late star signing for good measure. But the team's offensive line has been a concern, something Rodgers has admitted.

Other options at right tackle include 2022 fourth-round pick Max Mitchell and free agent addition Billy Turner. Becton was initially hesitant to switch from the left side to playing right tackle, but that appears to be his best path to reclaiming a starting job.

Becton was the Jets' first-round pick in 2020. But after a promising rookie season, the tackle has struggled with injuries, playing just one game over the last two seasons.

No one doubts Becton's talent. If he can remain healthy, he can once again establish himself as a major piece on offense for Gang Green. And no one would be more thankful than Aaron Rodgers.