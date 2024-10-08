The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. They became the first team to fire their coach this season after a 2-3 start. Owner Woody Johnson spoke with reporters after the news broke and was asked about Aaron Rodgers' involvement in the decision. Because offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett stayed on, many assumed Rodgers was involved in the decision. Johnson shut that down, as outlined in this post from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jets owner Woody Johnson said he spoke to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night, but it wasn’t about Robert Saleh. Johnson said Rodgers had no input in the decision made this morning.”

Warren Sharp of The Ringer is one of many who questioned the accuracy of this statement. “This doesn't pass the sniff test at all the owner talks to Aaron Rodgers LAST NIGHT… and surprise fires the Head Coach FIRST THING THIS MORNING but didn't mention Saleh to Rodgers at all? one of the least believable stories to arise from this firing.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the bit about it being a surprise firing. After SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Hackett was in danger of being fired by Saleh, Sharp returned with another dagger to the Jets organization.

“Hearing the news that his buddy OC Hackett might be fired, Aaron Rodgers picked up the red phone on Monday night direct to Woody Johnson's private line and told him to fire Saleh. That is exactly how this story is shaping up.”

Jets must respond to Robert Saleh's firing

Aaron Rodgers only came to the Jets because he believed in the Saleh-Hackett regime. Hackett was his offensive coordinator at the end of his run with the Packers. While he was one of the worst head coaches ever in his one year with the Broncos, Hackett has had success as an OC. This year is not his best season, as they have only scored 93 points through five games.

Now, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich takes over as the interim coach. He has never been a head coach and will be thrust into the Jets' biggest game of the season. They host the Bills on Monday Night Football next week and if they win, they will be in first place.

The Jets must respond to the firing and make this decision worth it. Whether it was Rodgers' idea or not, that will not be the story if it works. The offense in particular must step up, but nothing has truly changed on that side of the ball.