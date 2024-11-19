The New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, the third firing of a disastrous 2024 season. Their 3-8 record, disastrous coaching job, and horrendous quarterback play all led to the firing. The playoffs are beyond unlikely and the coach is a lame duck, so the locker room is not a great place to be right now. SNY's Connor Hughes reported on the bad vibes in East Rutherford on Tuesday.

“Now, you have a team sources described to SNY as ‘checked out,'” Hughes reported. “Players aren’t angry or annoyed at their 3-8 record. They’re, as one person described, ‘just ready for it to be over.'”

Part of the issue, as Hughes reports, was the firing of Saleh and the lack of a defensive coordinator replacement. Jeff Ulbrich has not been a great head coach and has seen his defense crumble since the move. The arrival of Aaron Rodgers only made sense because they supposedly had a great defense. The 2024 Jets have been brutal on defense.

The Jets are entering a full-blown rebuild with a 40-year-old quarterback and an owner headed into the presidential administration. This general manager hire is very important, as they will likely pick the next franchise quarterback. Woody and Christopher Johnson must get the hire right.

Potential Joe Douglas replacements for the Jets

The most important part of the Jets general manager role is fixing the broken locker room. Players have been posting on social media, Aaron Rodgers cannot stay out of the headlines, and the defense looks terrible. Identifying the players with true talent and ensuring they stay with the team is vital. While Douglas had his faults, he did pick a few talented players who should remain on the team.

From there, the general manager must pick a coach and quarterback who can work together to get this offense on track. A defensive coordinator is also key, as evidenced by the disastrous performance without one. Ray Agnew, assistant general manager of the Detroit Lions, would be a great fit to bring in these pieces.

Both of the Lions coordinators are hot head coaching candidates. It is unlikely that offensive whizz Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be back next year. If the Jets could snag Agnew and one of the coordinators, they could continue their work together from Detroit.

Douglas came from the Eagles' regime, so the Jets are likely to go in a different direction. Agnew comes from the Lions, who have been successful and was with the Rams before their Super Bowl.