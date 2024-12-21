As the New York Jets take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, there was a viral story going around that involved upper brass making decisions on players based on their Madden video game football rating. The specific story surrounded a rumor of Jets owner Woody Johnson nixing a trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy because of his rating in the popular video game which garnered a response from Peter Scharger.

Schrager was on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” where he spoke about the team and pushed back on the specific story due to sources he spoke to. He would say that New York didn't get Jeudy because the Cleveland Browns had more to offer than them which is why the receiver currently plays there.

“The Madden thing, I’m not going to discredit that things like the Madden ratings could come into play,” Schrager said. “I’ve spoken to sources, the Jerry Jeudy trade wasn’t happening because the Cleveland Browns offered something better and that’s why. It wasn’t because his Madden rating wasn’t what it was.”

Speaking more about rumors surrounding how Johnson's teen sons are involved in decision-making, Schrager would say how around the team they are.

Woody Johnson's sons “are around” the Jets

He would have some empathy for one of the owner's sons, Brick, and how he hears how he's a “good kid,” but gets “lambasted” in the reporting from The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“You go to these Jets games and you see the sons in pregame and they look cool, they’ve got the blazers on and they got the sunglasses on and they’re walking the sidelines,” Schrager said. “This is a freshman at Harvard and a kid in boarding school their dad and mom own the New York Jets and they have all access to do, like I don’t spite the kids and I don't spite the owner, but what it is, it is true these kids are around and I feel bad for Brick the older one because everyone says he is a good kid and he’s getting lambasted in the article.”

The Jets would instead trade for Davante Adams instead of Jeudy, but the latter is having the better season recording 70 catches for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns, all but the scores being career-highs. Jeudy would even respond to the rumors about Madden ratings deciding his fate with the team, calling it “fake news,” according to Daniel Oyefusi.

“To be honest, I don’t believe it,” Jeudy said. “I think that’s fake news… Why would somebody look at Madden rating. Be real. I don’t think that real, but it’s funny.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, the Jets are amidst a disappointing season where Johnson looks to hire a general manager and a head coach for next year as they are currently 4-10.