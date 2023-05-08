The Aaron Rodgers trade saga had plenty of twists and turns that kept fans and both teams involved, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, on their toes. For the Jets, an unexpected moment nearly halted the first celebration in the team’s pursuit of Rodgers.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and other team officials were gathered in general manager Joe Douglas’s office on March 15 to watch Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. With rumors already swirling that Rodgers to the Jets could happen, it was expected that Rodgers would either announce he was going to play for New York or he was going to retire from football.

Those in the Jets’ building almost didn’t find out. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the power went out in the team facility minutes before Rodgers appeared on the show. The moment in darkness was short-lived though and was quickly replaced by a jubilant applause as Rodgers announced his intention to play for the team.

More than five weeks later, Rodgers was officially traded to the Jets. The Packers got what they wanted, a potential first-round pick among four picks they received in total, and the Jets got the quarterback they think can at the very least lead them to some postseason success.

The Jets knew that Aaron Rodgers wanted to join the team, but hearing the words come out of his mouth was the final indication they needed to go get a deal done. Thankfully someone remembered to pay the power bill.