By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Sauce Gardner has been arguably the best defensive player out of the 2022 draft, and that’s no small feat. The New York Jets rookie cornerback has been impressive for most of his young career. He’s went up against some of the best wide receivers in the league and held them to less than their usual numbers. For short: he’s pretty damn good at this whole football thing.

However, there are some that are convinced that Sauce Gardner is a bust for the Jets. It’s bizarre, but the Cincinnati product has his fair share of haters. It seems like Gardner is finally tired of the slander thrown at him, based on his latest tweet. He took aim at everyone that said he wasn’t good.

“Ian do nothing but put my hand up & it’s a PI?😂 I get that I either wasn’t drafted to y’all team, y’all expected me to be a “bust” because I was drafted so high out of Cincinnati, or yall insecure about something else😉🤭but y’all need to get over it lol”

Damn, Sauce. To be fair, anyone calling him “fraudulent” does sound a bit silly, considering Gardner’s ability to keep up with the best receivers in the league. Against guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs, Gardner has slowed them down significantly. His lockdown prowess is a big reason for the Jets’ resurgence this season.

Don’t sleep on the other rookies on the Jets, though. Guys like Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall (prior to his injury) have helped this team be where they at now. Now, New York is dreaming of a potential playoff appearance.