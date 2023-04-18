As the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers still work on a trade surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson has made a decision regarding the team’s offseason team activities.

On Monday, as the Jets returned to the facility for OTA’s, Zach Wilson was in attendance according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Since the Jets have been connected to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Zach Wilson has made it clear that he looks to battle for the starting job. With his appearance at OTA’s, he is making it clear that he is ready to put in the work.

Throughout last season, Wilson had both his highs and lows within the Jets organization.

In his second season, the 2021 second-overall pick appeared just nine games. After suffering a knee injury in the preseason, he did not make his debut until Week 4. He finished the year throwing for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 102 rushing yards and one touchdown.

With several poor performances in 2022, Zach Wilson was relegated to the bench in Week 10. Over the final seven games of the season, he made just two more appearances for New York.

Following Wilson’s lackluster sophomore campaign, the Jets made it clear that they were in the market to add a veteran quarterback. Now as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers find themselves ready to move on, it appears that the two sides are ready to make a deal. In recent weeks, it has been guaranteed by those within Green Bay that a trade is imminent. With the 2023 NFL Draft now less than two weeks away, things will look to heat up once again. But even with the potential arrival of Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson is not looking to back down.