One of the league’s most intriguing free agency quarterbacks has found a new team. Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving the San Francisco 49ers. Following six seasons in the Bay Area, Garoppolo will take over as the quarterback of a team attempting to replace Derek Carr. In retrospect, however, he may have chosen a different landing spot. Here we’ll look at the three teams that should have signed Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo in NFL Free Agency, including the Commanders.

Jimmy Garoppolo started his career as a backup quarterback for the New England Patriots before breaking out with the 49ers. During his time with the Niners, Garoppolo led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2021. Garoppolo’s final season with the 49ers was tumultuous. He was named the backup to Trey Lance but later returned as the starter due to Lance’s injury. And then Garoppolo himself suffered his own season-ending injury. He was then replaced by rookie Brock Purdy.

The Raiders should be a great fit for Garoppolo. They have a strong offense led by players such as Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs. Yes, the Raiders were initially considered as a potential destination for one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. Now, however, they can instead focus on adding talent around Garoppolo heading into the 2023 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo had some great moments with the 49ers 🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/7RaaqBgLdA — KNBR (@KNBR) March 14, 2023

On the flip side, several teams certainly missed out on Garoppolo’s services.

Let’s look at the three teams that should have signed Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo in NFL free agency, including the Commanders.

In the past, right before the opening of the 2023 NFL free agency, the Commanders were considered one of the best fits for Jimmy Garoppolo. Although we believed that the Commanders can still go with Sam Howell, Garoppolo could have been a valuable addition to the team as well. In Washington, the Commanders could have provided Garoppolo with a defense stacked with first-round picks, a good offensive line, and top-tier skill position players. These included guys like Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., and Antonio Gibson.

Despite being in the toughest NFC division, the Commanders also could have had a chance to succeed with Jimmy G under center. Moreover, the recent hiring of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could have potentially brought some of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid magic to the Commanders’ offense. With Bieniemy on board, the Commanders’ offense could have made significant strides in the upcoming season. Without a doubt, Garoppolo would have been an amazing acquisition had the Commanders closed the deal.

In 2014, Jimmy Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots as their future quarterback to replace Tom Brady. However, Brady’s prolonged stay with the team prevented Garoppolo from getting his chance to take over. Eventually, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers.

Now that Brady has left Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers considered turning to Garoppolo as his potential replacement. Despite having the worst salary cap situation in the league, the Bucs could still have competed in the weak NFC South had they managed their cap issues. Had he gone to Tampa Bay, Garoppolo would have had a solid foundation to work with. This included a strong defense, an excellent offensive line, and talented receiver Mike Evans. Of course, he would have been playing in the shadow of the GOAT once more. We’re not too sure he would have wanted to be in that situation.

The New York Jets earlier expressed a strong interest in Derek Carr and have even flattered him with the promise of being a future Hall of Famer. However, Carr decided not to sign with the Jets. Instead, he joined the New Orleans Saints. Alternatively, the Jets could have turned to Jimmy Garoppolo as another option. Keep in mind that the Jets possess a strong defense, a dependable offensive line, and talented skill position players. These made the team an attractive destination for Carr, Garoppolo, and apparently, Aaron Rodgers.

Had the Jets been able to secure a quarterback like Garoppolo, who is not a liability like Zach Wilson or Mike White, they would have had the potential to become a playoff team. Moreover, remember that current Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers before. He is well acquainted with Garoppolo. Nevertheless, the Jets are expected to land Rodgers instead. He would be a great QB for the Jets, though many feel he’s passed his prime. As such, the team will still face stiff competition in the AFC East. Remember that they need to match the level of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins to make it to the playoffs. The Jets didn’t really lose out. They just chose an aging and perhaps declining asset.