Celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, Justin Bieber, 29, expressed his deep love for wife Hailey, 26, in a heartfelt Instagram post. He praised her as the most precious and stated that their journey together would exceed their wildest expectations, People reports.

In response, Hailey posted her own tribute on Instagram, captioned “5 ✨🤍 I love you.” The images shared by both showed their happiness and love, with the final picture capturing Justin hugging and kissing Hailey on the cheek while she beamed at the camera.

This milestone marks half a decade of marriage for the couple, who continue to share their affection and joy with the world. Now, let's look back at some of the pivotal moments across their timeline.

2009: The First Meeting

In 2009, a young Hailey Baldwin had her first encounter with Justin Bieber backstage at The Today Show. Introduced through her father's connection with Justin's mother, the meeting was a shy handshake that would set the stage for their future relationship.

2011: A Growing Friendship

Their paths crossed again in 2011 at the premiere of Justin's documentary, “Never Say Never.” Hailey, not a superfan but finding Justin “cute,” attended with her father. During this time, Justin was gaining fame and dating Selena Gomez. Hailey expressed support for “Jelena” in tweets.

2014: Reconnecting at Church

After Justin's relationship with Selena ended, he and Hailey were seen at church services together. Rumors swirled about their budding romance, but both insisted they were just friends. They denied any romantic involvement despite sharing photos on Instagram.

2015: Vacations and New Year's Kiss

Hailey joined Justin on vacation, fueling rumors further. They spent holidays together and shared a passionate New Year's kiss in St. Barts.

2016: Testing the Waters

In 2016, Justin acknowledged his love for Hailey in a GQ interview but was cautious due to their complex lives. They publicly shared a New Year's kiss.

Later in the year, they separated briefly, with Justin dating Sofia Richie. Hailey cited negative experiences as the cause.

2018: Rekindling the Flame and Engagement

Their paths crossed again in 2018 at a church conference in Miami, reigniting their friendship. They rekindled their romance, publicly displaying affection. Justin confirmed they were more than friends, and Hailey acknowledged their renewed connection.

The surprise came when Justin proposed during a Bahamas vacation. They celebrated their engagement, and although they initially downplayed marriage rumors, they eventually confirmed their union as husband and wife.

From their first meeting in 2009 to engagement and marriage in 2018, Justin and Hailey's relationship is a journey marked by twists, reconnections, and ultimately, a strong commitment to each other.

2019: Married Life and Second Wedding

In 2019, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber graced the cover of Vogue, marking their first photoshoot together as a married couple. In this extensive interview, they candidly discussed their relationship, from their brief 2016 split to Justin's year of celibacy leading up to their marriage, and the challenges of being young newlyweds.

Hailey emphasized that marriage isn't always a fairy tale and acknowledged the daily effort required to sustain a relationship. She described it as a choice and admitted that the feeling of being deeply in love doesn't exist every single day. Still, there's beauty in fighting for something and committing to building a life together.

Later in the year, TMZ reported on the impending second wedding of the Biebers, which had seen multiple date changes. The save-the-date card revealed the ceremony would take place on September 30th in South Carolina.

Over a year after their initial marriage, the couple celebrated with a grander ceremony, attended by over 150 friends and family members at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The star-studded guest list included notable figures like Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and Jaden Smith.

The couple continued to share their joyous moments, from their reception to showcasing Hailey's Off-White by Virgil Abloh wedding dress, complete with a train that read “'till death do us part.” However, their happiness was briefly overshadowed by drama when Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, released a song, “Lose You To Love Me,” seemingly about her relationship with Justin.

Hailey was accused of shading Selena when she posted an Instagram Story listening to a song called “I'll Kill You.” She clarified that it wasn't directed at Selena, and Justin and Hailey both emphasized that they had moved on from the past and wished Selena well.

2020: Solidifying Their Union

In 2020, Hailey and Justin's relationship continued to grow stronger. They gave an interview where they expressed their deep affection for each other. Justin reflected on Hailey being his first true love, and Hailey spoke of her enduring love for him, even during their separation.

Justin released the single “Yummy,” which detailed his intimate moments with Hailey, marking a musical celebration of their love.

Hailey featured on the cover of ELLE magazine in March 2020, where she discussed their decision to delay their South Carolina wedding ceremony by a year, citing the complexities of navigating their early married life.

The couple also shared their thoughts on future parenthood, emphasizing the importance of raising their children with values of respect, acknowledgment, and kindness.

2021: Tattoos, Met Gala, and Personal Struggles

In March 2021, Hailey and Justin got matching tattoos to celebrate Justin's chart-topping single, “Peaches.” These tiny peach tattoos became a symbol of their shared experiences.

The couple attended their first Met Gala together as husband and wife in striking fashion. Hailey dazzled in a Saint Laurent gown, while Justin added his unique touch with customized Nike sneakers.

On the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast, Hailey and Justin opened up about the challenges they faced in their first year of marriage. Justin battled severe bouts of depression, and Hailey shared her concern for him during those difficult times. She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting him through thick and thin.

Their relationship, marked by its ups and downs, continued to evolve and strengthen as they faced life's trials together, demonstrating the enduring power of their love and partnership.

2022: Health Scares, Relationship Insights, and Baby Plans

In 2022, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber faced challenges and offered personal insights into their lives. Hailey expressed her desire for children within the next couple of years in an interview with WSJ Magazine. She acknowledged the unpredictability of the process and ruled out having kids that year. Hailey also decided to cease discussing her marriage publicly due to the often misconstrued context of her comments.

In March, Hailey confronted a health scare, experiencing a mini-stroke that led to hospitalization. She described it as one of her scariest moments but fortunately received a diagnosis of a small heart opening called a PFO, which was successfully closed through a medical procedure. Justin publicly supported her during his concert, deeply shaken by the experience, and sought the best medical care.

The couple made a dazzling joint appearance at the Grammys, sparking pregnancy rumors due to Hailey's gown. However, she swiftly debunked these speculations on Instagram. Hailey also addressed misconceptions in an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, asserting she hadn't “stolen” Justin from Selena and that their engagement was a mutual decision.

As the year closed, Hailey and Justin were seen as a strong and supportive couple sharing the same values. They celebrated the start of 2023 with friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner and candidly discussed their sex life on the podcast.

2023: Hailey's Growing Role in Business

In 2023, reports surfaced about Hailey Baldwin's increasing involvement in Justin Bieber's business affairs amid rumors of his potential split from long-term manager Scooter Braun. Sources revealed Hailey's active participation in meetings and her influential role in Justin's business decisions. The couple's partnership extended into their personal and professional lives, forming a potent force.

During the summer of 2023, the couple frequently appeared together, showcasing their strong bond. A notable moment was when Justin gained attention for wearing sweatpants while Hailey stunned in a red minidress at an event promoting her collaboration with Rhode Beauty and Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Amid their public life, Hailey shared her longing for children with Justin but also expressed concerns about potential public scrutiny and criticism surrounding their future family. She emphasized the importance of providing love and a safe environment for their children.

In a world of fame and constant attention, Hailey and Justin navigated challenges together, maintaining a loving and supportive partnership that extended beyond their personal lives and into the business realm. Their journey, marked by ups and downs, remained a captivating story in the world of celebrity relationships.