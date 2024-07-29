Season five of The Kardashians has officially ended. The season finale of the family reality series starring Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner aired Thursday (July 25). Take a look below at five of the most shocking moments from this season.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Vulnerable About Emergency Fetal Surgery

In the season five premiere episode, Kourtney gave fans more insight into her emergency fetal surgery. She and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen Barker back in November, but the pregnancy was not the easiest for the Poosh founder, who had to be rushed to hospital when she was seven months pregnant.

“The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, really detailed and thorough at looking for everything,” the Lemme founder explains. “And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists and I had to go in for fetal surgery where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying.”

“The timing of it was miraculous. That like saved everything,” Kardashian Barker adds.”I just feel so grateful that, you know, how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby.”

“[The] doctor was like, ‘That was a trauma, and I want you guys to be able to take a second and know that that was really traumatic,’ “she recollects on the experience.

After she received the fetal surgery, Kardashian posted about the situation on Instagram and spoke about the feedback she gotten from fans and her doctors on how the situation occurred in the first place.

“They were so grateful that I posted something about it because they said so many people don't feel comfortable, even telling their friend or their family members because they're like, ‘Did they do something wrong or different things?' ” Kourtney says.

Overall, she said that she is doing well and that she happy that was able to stay calm under the high-stress situation.

Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional About Comments About Her Appearance

Kylie has been the topic of plastic surgery rumors for over a decade and has been open about what she has done. Last year, in an interview with HommeGirls, she expressed that she did not have any regrets about getting fillers.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room,” the founder of Kylie Cosmetics explained. “I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

However, in season five, she had a conversation with her older sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, about how much it weighs on her when people criticize how she looks.

“It's, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence, and look in the mirror and think I'm pretty,” Kylie says. “After 10-plus years of hearing about [my looks], it just gets exhausting.”

In the episode, Kylie mocks the trolls online,”‘Because she did it to herself. She f**ked up her face, she had so much surgery,'” the model says as an excuse people online use to mock her appearance.

“People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13. Before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks,” Kylie recounts. “I look old, I see it under every post.”

“It's sadly something we just have to, like, really grow tough skin on,” Kendall responded.

Kris Jenner Shares Health Diagnosis

While the matriarch's health scare was teased in the season's trailer it still came as a shock to fans the severity of Kris' condition. Over two episodes, Kris shared what doctors have informed her of her uterus.

“I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found — and this just makes me really emotional — a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary,” Kris told her daughters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kourtney via Facetime on their trip to Aspen. “I went to the doctor and I have to have my ovaries taken out.”

“The emotional part for me is just having that gone,” she noted. “If I can get through a hip replacement then I can get through this. I am not nervous to be put to sleep but then you go to do it and it is so real. It is also a thing about getting older and it is a sign that we are done with this part of your life. It is a whole chapter that is closed.”

Besides a chapter essentially closing for Kris, she says there's a sentimental part of her about the procedure that brought her to tears.

“I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived. That’s where they were grown. This is a very sacred place to me,” she explained.

She later confirmed that your doctor suggested that she get a “complete hysterectomy.”

“Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow,” Dr. A told Kris.

“Here’s the thing. I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it, and I’m going to do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” Kris says as she gets emotional in her confessional.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Disagree About Parenting

Several times during season five, Kim and Khloe were at odds about parenting. It first began when Kim did not like how Khloe spoke about her youngest daughter Chicago West's hair and felt as though it was an attack on her motherhood.

“I have a bone to pick with you. Just about your delivery on things,” Kim began. “The other day when you called me and asked if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word but you were very shaming. You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed.”

“I had a really hard week so I said to my mom, ‘Can you please wash my two little ones. I will send them over and get them ready for school.’ Chicago put in this hair gel on her way out the door and I was like, ‘Who cares? My mom can slick her hair into a ponytail,'” Kim said in her confessional. “So Khloe FaceTimes me and says, ‘I had to go over to mom’s and help her get your kids ready. And Chicago’s hair? The hair gel?'”

Khloe fired back to clarify that it wasn't in her intention to make Kim feel bad about Chi's hair but she just wanted to help.

“All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because you are very particular,” Khloé responded. “It sounds like you are dealing with a bunch of your own bulls—t and you decided to harvest this and build up this animosity toward me. When this is a you f—king problem. I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me. And I can handle it but only for so long.”

Khloe chalked it up to be that it was Kim's “insecurity” and not about what she said. She then accused Kim of “mom-shaming” her for how strict she is with her kids' schedule. Khloe shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Talk about mom-shaming. What the f—k are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming,” she declared. “You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent. Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?”

Kim Kardashian Talks About Mysterious Ex

On the last episode of the season, Kim surprised fans by talking about how her relationship with a mysterious ex-boyfriend.

“When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way,'” she explained in the July 25 episode “‘and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.'”

“I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships,” the SKIMS mogul added before sharing how it disrupted their relationship. “Like when [redacted] would tell me, ‘You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, ‘Get out of here!'”

She continued, adding that the relationship went downhill after, “That was the beginning of the end.”

The name of the ex-boyfriend was censored out of the episode, so we might never officially know who she was speaking about. Kim was most recently romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. Their relationship ended this year after about seven months of dating. Prior to Odell, Kim dated SNL alum Pete Davidson for nine months. The SKIMS founder was previously married to Kanye West, with whom she shares her four children. West and Kim finalized their divorce in 2022.

Season six has not been announced, but you can stream season five of The Kardashians on Hulu now.