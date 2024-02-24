TMZ has learned that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reigniting their relationship, but they're proceeding with caution and haven't yet committed to exclusivity, per TMZ. Sources close to the situation reveal that the former couple has been spending more time together recently, with sightings of Jenner in Dallas while Booker was in town for his team's away game against the Mavericks.
The Super Bowl provided a public glimpse of their rekindled connection, as Booker unexpectedly appeared in the Kardashian suite, albeit separately from Jenner. This development comes after Jenner's recent breakup with musician Bad Bunny, which occurred just over two months ago after less than a year of dating.
According to reports, Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship had been losing steam as they pursued individual endeavors amidst their hectic schedules. Both parties understood from the outset that their romance might not be long-term, given their busy lifestyles and the desire to explore personal growth before settling down.
Jenner and Booker's romantic history has been marked by ups and downs since they first sparked rumors of a relationship in early 2020. Their initial breakup in late 2022 was attributed to their busy schedules, although some have questioned the validity of this explanation given their continued prominence in their respective fields.
Despite any challenges they've faced, Kendall Jenner and Booker made their relationship public on Valentine's Day 2021, when Jenner shared a cozy photo of them together on Instagram. Now, as they navigate the possibility of rekindling their romance, fans eagerly await updates on the status of their relationship and the direction it may take in the future.