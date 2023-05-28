Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is the latest athlete in Nike‘s storied history to sign a lifetime deal. On par with having one of the most successful lines in the brand’s basketball department, Nike released a new “What The” colorway for the KD 15. The shoes were dropped today and are still available in a few sizes on FootLocker and Nike.com for $210. Take a look at this fresh new edition below, and don’t forget to check out our Sneaker News for more updates on upcoming releases.

Available via Footlocker 🎨

NEW Nike KD 15 'What The'

=> https://t.co/hZ7lBm2SbM pic.twitter.com/yIw2mKht93 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 28, 2023

“What The” colorways have become wildly popular in recent years and Nike has been pumping out the concepts due to their popularity. The craze originated in 2007 when Nike released the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Dunk”, a mismatch sneaker comprised of panels from 31 different Nike SB models. The shoes became an instant classic and an unworn pair could run more than $20,000. Since its release, athletes like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and many others have released “What The” colorways in their sneakers. Nike’s even gone on to give a “What The” treatment to a few Michael Jordan classics.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nike SB ‘What The Dunk’

The Nike KD 15 rendition features a mash-up of various models worn by Kevin Durant this year. The shoe is built to the exact preferences of Durant and features a ton of cushion around the ankle and heel. The shoe also provides great ankle support with plastic glow-in-the-dark covers over the uppers. While the official color code reads Action Grape/White/Black/Pink Foam, the entire color wheel can be spotted on these shoes. What makes these great are the tiny details personal to Kevin Durant. The pull-tab on the heel of the shoe features word “EA$Y” after KD’s nickname on social media, ‘easymoneysniper’. The insoles of the shoes feature an Aunt Pearl graphic on the left and Durant’s Nike work slip for the approval of the KD 15. More details can be seen in these photos from SneakerNews.com

There’s still time to grab these before they sell out and hit aftermarkets, so it’d be smart to jump on these quickly. They’re a great addition for anyone building a “What The” collection as Nike hit it out of the park with these.