Lakers are the favorites for Trae Young if he's moved.

The Los Angeles Lakers are always engaged in plenty of trade rumors. With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, they are again involved in a flurry of rumblings about what the next trade will be. One superstar who has been linked to the Lakers in the past is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and the Lakers are the favorites to land him if the Hawks and Young part ways, per the latest odds from BetOnline.

Los Angeles Lakers: +300

Chicago Bulls: +400

Dallas Mavericks: +500

New Orleans Pelicans: +600

San Antonio Spurs: +700

Brooklyn Nets: +900

This isn't the first time the Lakers have been linked to a Trae Young trade. However, recent intel suggests that they could wait until the summer to make a run at a superstar such as Young. Still, nobody knows exactly what Rob Pelinka will cook up.

Los Angeles is 27-25 and currently in the 9th spot in the Western Conference, so the pressure is on for something to be done. Darvin Ham's coaching has been a hot topic, but the Lakers appear inclined not to fire him during the season, at least at this point.

Adding Trae Young to a lineup that includes Anthony Davis and LeBron James would undoubtedly form one of the best Big 3's in the NBA. However, a package for Young would have to be massive and likely include somebody such as Rui Hachimura or Austin Reaves.

With the trade deadline coming, the Hawks are a team to monitor due to rumors involving Dejounte Murray, but it would be quite a surprise if Young also gets moved at the deadline. Regardless, anything can happen.