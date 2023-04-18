Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs with a 128-112 win in Game 1 over the Memphis Grizzlies, and Ja Morant came down with a hand injury late in the game that shapes the betting odds going into Game 2 on Wednesday.

Despite being a seven seed coming into this series, many believed the Lakers has a chance to pull of the upset against the Grizzlies. Now, with the uncertainty surrounding Ja Morant’s status for Game 2 and the rest of the series, the Lakers are favorites to win the series, according to FanDuel.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

The Lakers are -300 to win the series, according to FanDuel, while the Grizzlies have +245 odds to win. That clearly indicates uncertainty surrounding Morant’s status for the rest of the series. It has been reported that Morant did not sustain any breaks or fractures to his right hand, but it is still a pain tolerance issue for him.

Game 1 was close between the two teams for the majority of the time, but the Lakers pulled away with a run late. LeBron James and Anthony Davis performed well, but the contributions of players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura made a big difference. Rui Hachimura scored 29 points off the bench.

Desmond Bane of the Grizzlies is skeptical that Hachimura will be able to replicate that performance in Game 2. Regardless, the betting odds have the Lakers as significant favorites to take the series.